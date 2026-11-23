MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Energy Feature and AI-First Representations. Duolingo allegedly pitched its Hearts replacement as a reward for learners while designing it to push free users toward paid plans

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in language-learning platform Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 2, 2025 through February 26, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

By February 27, 2026, DUOL shares had fallen approximately 61% from their November 5, 2025 closing price, and the lawsuit alleges that investors suffered billions of dollars in losses. On August 6, 2025, the Company raised its full-year 2025 bookings guidance midpoint to 32% growth in the same report that promoted Energy. The Court has set December 7, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint alleges Duolingo presented Energy as a reward for learners when it was built to add friction for free users and push them toward paid plans. Shareholders are entitled to ask whether those statements matched the Company's own data." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Energy Feature Design Behind the Language-Learning Securities Claims

Under the prior Hearts system, free users lost a heart only for a wrong answer, so strong learners could keep studying. Energy, rolled out in April 2025, allegedly caused free users to lose Energy with each correct answer, meaning success itself used up access. Management told investors in August 2025 that Energy "rewards success" and was "a carrot, not a stick," adding that the Company had "rarely seen a feature move more than one of these metrics, let alone all three."

What Management Allegedly Knew About Friction and AI Content

As alleged, the Company's constant A/B testing showed that friction in the free experience was weighing on daily active user growth. After the April 28, 2025 "AI-first" memo set off user backlash, management assured investors on August 6, 2025 that "that impact is in the past." The action claims the slowdown was expected to continue because the strategy relied on friction and on rapidly generated AI content of lower quality than the Company's historical lessons.

Freemium Friction and AI Content in Language-Learning Apps



Free users could partially refill Energy by watching ads, which allegedly served an undisclosed goal of converting them into paying subscribers.

The AI-first directive called for gradually ending the use of contractors for work AI can handle.

Facing an avalanche of negative feedback, the Company wiped its TikTok and Instagram content on May 17, 2025. Max subscribers allegedly encountered translation errors, pronunciation errors, and repetitive lessons, including in conversations with the AI avatar Lily.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until December 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DUOL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the DUOL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DUOL stock or securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DUOL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Duolingo, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its Energy feature, the quality of its AI-generated content, and the sustainability of its daily active user and bookings growth during the Class Period. When the deepening slowdown in daily active user growth and a weaker 2026 outlook were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Duolingo allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DUOL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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