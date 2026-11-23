The three-day holiday promotion invites customers to share their favorite Feng Cha drinks with friends, family, and loved ones November 25–27.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Feng Cha, the growing specialty beverage brand known for its handcrafted milk teas, fruit teas, and creative drinks, is celebrating the season of gratitude with Sipsgiving, a special Thanksgiving promotion offering customers four drinks for $19.99 from November 25–27, 2026, at all locations.Sipsgiving encourages customers to make their favorite drinks part of Thanksgiving dinners, Friendsgiving celebrations, office gatherings, and everyday moments spent with the people who matter most.“Thanksgiving is about connection, gratitude, and creating memories with the people around us,” said Dessie Brown, Jr., Director of Marketing at Feng Cha.“With Sipsgiving, we want to give our customers another reason to come together, share something they love, and make Feng Cha part of their holiday traditions.”The three-day promotion reflects Feng Cha's commitment to creating meaningful experiences beyond the cup. Whether customers are gathering with family, catching up with friends, or treating coworkers, Sipsgiving offers an affordable way to share a variety of handcrafted beverages.Sipsgiving Promotion Details.Offer: Four drinks for $19.99.Dates: November 25–27, 2026.Availability: All Feng Cha locations.Theme: Bring Feng Cha to the TableCustomers can follow Feng Cha on social media, visit their nearest location, or explore the Feng Cha app for additional promotion details.About Feng ChaFeng Cha is a growing specialty beverage brand with more than 80 locations across the United States. Known for its handcrafted milk teas, fruit teas, specialty drinks, and innovative seasonal offerings, Feng Cha is committed to delivering excellence in every cup, creativity in every sip, and joy in every interaction. With a focus on quality, community, and customer experience, Feng Cha continues to create spaces where every cup tells a story.For more information, visit .

Dessie Brown, Jr.

Feng Cha

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Feng Cha Celebrates Thanksgiving with Sipsgiving: Four Drinks for $19.99 News Provided By Feng Cha November 23, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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