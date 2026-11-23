MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CyberTech Systems and Software Inc. received the Water Innovation Award at the 2026 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in California

- Thomas Fair, Director, Esri Partner NetworkTREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc., an Esri Platinum Partner with more than 25 years of Esri partnership experience, worked with Central Arkansas Water (CAW) to modernize its aging on-premises GIS environment and establish a scalable ArcGIS Enterprise platform in Microsoft Azure. The modernization has helped CAW achieve 99.99 percent GIS availability, increase active GIS users from approximately 75 to 200 employees, support more than 10.3 million GIS service requests in the first five months after go-live, and bring valve inspections in-house, saving more than $1 million every five years.Esri is the leader in location intelligence with a global network of over 2800 partners. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. CyberTech was one of eleven Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.“Esri congratulates CyberTech on their 2026 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Thomas Fair, Director of Esri Partner Network.“We are proud to partner with CyberTech to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure.”“This recognition reflects what a modern GIS platform can make possible when cloud architecture is connected directly to operations,” said Vish Tadimety, CEO of CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc.“At CyberTech, we design and operate mission-critical ArcGIS environments that support complex utility networks, land and asset information, digital twin initiatives, and enterprise GIS at scale across AWS and Microsoft Azure. With Central Arkansas Water, the goal was not simply to move GIS to the cloud, but to create a reliable, scalable foundation for field crews, engineering, emergency response, and continued innovation. We are honored that Esri has recognized this work with the 2026 Water Innovation Award.”About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.About CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc.CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. is an Esri Platinum Partner with approximately 300 GIS resources specializing in Managed ArcGIS Cloud Services (MACS). CyberTech's GIS technology depth is second only to Esri. With Esri GIS Cloud Specialty and GIS Network Management Specialty certifications, as well as more than 25 years of Esri partnership experience, CyberTech delivers enterprise ArcGIS solutions for utilities, railroads, and government sectors.The company partners with Microsoft and AWS, enabling comprehensive ArcGIS Enterprise implementations across leading hyperscaler platforms. For more information, visit .

Lori Kurovski

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE INC

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CyberTech Systems and Software Inc. Receives Water Innovation Award at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference News Provided By CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE INC November 23, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Waste Management



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