The accomplished family law attorney and former New Jersey State Bar Association President is recognized for her legal excellence.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exeleon Magazine is pleased to announce that Jeralyn L. Lawrence, Esq. of Lawrence Law is featured on the cover of its latest edition, The Most Influential Family Law Leaders to Watch in 2026.A highly respected family law attorney and prominent voice within the New Jersey legal community, Jeralyn has built a distinguished career around skilled advocacy, professional service, and an understanding of the human realities behind family law.Her cover story explores the experiences that shaped her approach to legal practice, the responsibility involved in guiding families through difficult transitions, and the leadership principles that have made her an influential figure within the profession.“It doesn't matter what you say or do as much as it matters how you make people feel,” Lawrence shares in the feature.That philosophy has remained central to a career defined not only by courtroom success, but also by service to the legal community. Jeralyn is a Past President of the New Jersey State Bar Association, the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and the Somerset County Bar Association.She has also served through several New Jersey Supreme Court appointments, including the Supreme Court Committee on Wellness in the Law, the Disciplinary Oversight Committee, and the Supreme Court Committee on Family Practice.Beyond her legal practice, Jeralyn has become a strong advocate for attorney well-being. She founded the Putting Lawyers First Task Force and serves as Co-Chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Well-Being in the Law Committee. Her work reflects a belief that excellence in law should not come at the expense of personal health, family, or professional fulfillment.Her achievements have earned sustained recognition throughout the legal industry. Lawrence has been named to The Best Lawyers in America multiple times and has received“Lawyer of the Year” recognition on five occasions. She has also been selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list for 20 consecutive years and has held a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating for 17 consecutive years.Her distinguished honors include the Saul Tischler Award for lifetime achievement in family law, two Professional Lawyer of the Year awards, the Her Hero Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Solo and Small Firm Practitioner of the Year Award.The Exeleon cover feature goes beyond these professional distinctions to reveal the values behind Jeralyn Lawrence's success. It examines her approach to client relationships, her efforts to mentor and support fellow attorneys, and her belief that leadership involves creating a profession in which people can succeed without losing sight of themselves.Through her work, Lawrence continues to influence how family law is practiced and how legal leadership is understood. Her story offers a powerful reminder that professional excellence and humanity are not competing priorities. At their best, they strengthen one another.The complete cover story is available in Exeleon Magazine's The Most Influential Family Law Leaders to Watch in 2026 edition.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon Magazine is a business and leadership publication featuring the stories of entrepreneurs, executives, professionals, and changemakers from around the world. Through interviews, cover stories, and expert insights, the magazine highlights leaders whose ideas, experiences, and work are shaping their industries and communities.

Daryl Yeung

Exeleon Media LLC

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Jeralyn L. Lawrence Featured on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Family Law Leaders Edition News Provided By Exeleon Media LLC November 23, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Law, Technology



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