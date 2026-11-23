Waterfront Hewlett Bay Park estate built by Snapple co-founder pending sale in cooperation with Nest Seekers International

- Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced that the“Snapple House,” a sprawling waterfront estate in Hewlett Bay Park in Nassau County built by Snapple co-founder Hyman Golden, is pending sale for $7.159M following the London Global Sale-one of the firm's largest and most anticipated events of the year. Previously listed for $15 million in cooperation with Richard Golden, Shawn Elliott and Zach Elliott of Nest Seekers International, the property drew interest from 12 bidders after just 43 days of auction marketing.

“The strong response to the Snapple House underscores the global demand for exceptional waterfront real estate and the value of creating true competition around a singular asset,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Taking the property from Long Island to our global stage in London expanded its reach far beyond the local market, generated competitive bidding, and ultimately identified the buyer who recognized the value of this extraordinary estate.”

“My grandfather built this house to take advantage of the water, and you feel that from the moment you walk in,” said the seller, Richard Golden.“It's been incredibly meaningful to see the interest the home received throughout this process. After more than 30 years in our family, we're pleased to see it begin its next chapter with a new owner who can make their own memories here.”

“What stands out about this property is just how much it offers within a single estate, and the response from buyers reinforced that,” said Shawn Elliott.“From the expansive grounds and 240 feet of water frontage to the spaces designed for entertaining, the Snapple House is a rare offering. We're very pleased with the outcome and the reach the auction process brought to the property.”

“Buyers who know the Five Towns understand how rarely a waterfront property of this size becomes available in Hewlett Bay Park,” said Zach Elliott.“The interest we saw throughout the auction reflected that scarcity and the enduring appeal of having this kind of waterfront setting so close to New York City. It's a special property, and we're pleased to see it find its next owner.”

Designed by architect Norman Wax and built in 1994 by Qualico Contracting, the estate has remained in the Golden family since its construction. Set across more than two acres and angled to maximize Macy Channel views, the residence features exceptional craftsmanship, including a hand-laid slate roof.

Spanning three levels served by an elevator, the residence is designed for living and entertaining, with principal spaces oriented toward the harbor and a dedicated entertaining wing. A bar and temperature-controlled wine cellar complement the interiors, while manicured grounds extend toward 240 feet of water frontage and a private dock. A pool and self-contained cabana with a full kitchen, changing rooms, bathroom and sauna complete the outdoor amenities.

Located within the Five Towns eruv, Hewlett Bay Park is a tree-lined village on Long Island's South Shore, near The Seawane Club, Long Beach and Jones Beach State Park, as well as dining and shopping throughout the Five Towns. JFK International Airport is approximately 15 minutes away, with Midtown Manhattan approximately 45 minutes from the property.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions with credit to Josh Goetz of Josh Goetz Photography and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property

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Long Island's Famed“Snapple House” Pending Sale for $7.15M in Just 43 Days Following Concierge Auctions' London Sale News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 23, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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