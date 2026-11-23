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Stand Up for Science offers one final story on how“venture philanthropy” changed the outlook of cystic fibrosis-but high prices show work isn't finished

- Dr. Jeremy Berg, author of Traces Thursday seriesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Up for Science has released a bonus installment of its weekly“Traces Thursday” feature, a series of case studies exploring the long arcs of research that lead to groundbreaking medical discoveries. The thirteenth story traces efforts to develop an effective treatment for cystic fibrosis, a rare inherited disease that affects about 1,000 children each year.Rare diseases-those that affect less than 200,000 people-present a special challenge for drug development: these diseases can be severe and hard to manage, and the affected patient pool is quite small. This limits the market for any developed drugs, reducing the financial incentive to invest in such research projects. The story of how treatments for cystic fibrosis overcame those challenges is unique for modern medicine and demonstrates what sustained research and decades of advocacy can do.In 1985, a person with cystic fibrosis could expect to live less than 30 years. The disease clogs the lungs with thick mucus, causing repeated infections and scarring, and demands daily treatments. Today, a combination medicine called Trikafta dramatically improves symptoms for almost everyone who takes it and appears likely to extend life expectancy to near normal.Researchers spent years hunting for the gene behind cystic fibrosis, and they found it in 1989. A mutation in the associated gene makes a protein that affects the transport of salt in and out of cells. Armed with this information, a treatment to target that mechanism could be designed, but cystic fibrosis affects too few people to attract much commercial interest. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation brought together affected families, who took matters into their own hands. Through determined fundraising, creative approaches, and persistence,“venture philanthropy” was born, which raised and invested money in a start-up company to look at millions of compounds in an attempt to identify a treatment. After more than two decades, the first CF treatment was finally developed. The first medicine, approved in 2012 for a rarer form of the disease, helped only about 4% of patients, though it was effective. The FDA approved Trikafta for almost all people with CF in 2019.Despite the drugs' life-changing successes, one big problem remains: the annual costs of both Kalydeco and Trikafta are high enough to pose a challenge to most patients-hundreds of thousands of dollars-even though production costs are about $5,000 a year and a nonprofit foundation helped fund their development. Berg discusses the challenges and the potential solutions to making these drugs more accessible to patients and how policymakers must find a balance that allows investment to flow without leaving patients behind.“This CF story demonstrates a continuum: basic methods for discovering disease genes, patient-driven fundraising, and clinical development all had to work together. Federally-funded research was also an essential link in the chain. If we want more breakthroughs for rare diseases like this, we need sustained public investment in research, and pricing policies that make sure the patients who inspired the science can actually get the medicine,” said Dr. Jeremy Berg, author of the Traces series and former director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at NIH and former Editor-in-Chief of Science magazine, now a member of the Board of Advisors with Stand Up for Science.Amid ongoing debate over federal science funding, the“Traces Thursday” series has underscored the importance of sustained investment in basic and biomedical research. The medical advances explored throughout the series all depend on research that unfolds over periods of time far longer than a single grant cycle or presidential administration.To conclude the“Traces Thursday” series, Berg and Stand Up for Science will publish a final wrap-up post on the Science Fight Club Substack, recapping lessons learned and the common threads woven through the thirteen case studies of the series.Berg is available for comment.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

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Bonus 'Traces Thursday' Case Study Explores the Challenge of Rare Disease Treatments News Provided By Stand Up for Science November 23, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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