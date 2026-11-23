CertTranslate

CertTranslate analysis of 2026 public data shows U.S. certified translation demand shifting from new arrivals to pending and re-filed immigration cases.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CertTranslate ( ), an online certified translation service for USCIS filings, academic and legal documents, has published an analysis of 2026 public data showing that demand for certified document translation in the United States is shifting from new arrivals toward pending and re-filed immigration cases.According to the CertTranslate analysis, based on USCIS case data tracked by the American Immigration Council, USCIS ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 with 203,204 pending Form I-140 petitions, while the overall denial rate across petition types rose from 8.9% to 12.2% year over year. Naturalization data tracked by the Niskanen Center shows 20,674 completed cases in July 2026, compared with 80,077 a year earlier.At the same time, new arrivals are slowing. The Institute of International Education reported nearly 1.2 million international students in the 2024–25 academic year, but its Fall 2025 snapshot showed the first overall decline after four years of growth. CertTranslate estimates international enrollment for 2025–26 at roughly 1.17–1.19 million. The U.S. Census Bureau has reported a historic decline in net international migration.“Longer waits, requests for evidence and re-filings mean many applicants need their documents translated again or updated, not just once,” said Natalia Vega (team/natalia-vega ), Senior Certified Translation Reviewer at CertTranslate.“For 2026–2027, we expect repeat and updated certified translations to make up a growing share of demand.”CertTranslate projects that, if the third-quarter pace continued, pending Form I-140 petitions would reach about 221,000 by the end of fiscal year 2026. The full analysis, including methodology and data sources, is available at news/certified-translation-demand-2026.About CertTranslateCertTranslate provides online certified translations of birth and marriage certificates, diplomas, transcripts and other official documents for USCIS filings, university admissions and credential evaluation, serving clients across the United States.

Pavel Lisovsky, PR Manager

CertTranslate

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CertTranslate: U.S. Demand for Certified Translation Shifts to Pending and Re-Filed Immigration Cases News Provided By PRNEWS Inc. November 23, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications



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