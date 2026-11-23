MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) C. V. Anand on Monday appealed to three key Maoist leaders who were yet to surrender to abandon violence and return to the mainstream.

He specifically urged Maoist Central Committee member Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy and the other two leaders to give up arms and lead a normal life.

The DGP said the police would continue surveillance, regular interaction and monitoring to ensure that those who had surrendered did not return to Maoist activities.

He was talking to media persons after distributing cheques to the surrendered Maoists at a programme held at the DGP office.

The police chief distributed financial assistance and surrender-related rewards amounting to Rs 5.59 crore to 214 surrendered Maoists.

The initiative is part of the State government's efforts to facilitate their reintegration into society and ensure that they lead a dignified and peaceful life.

The DGP said that the Telangana Government is extending comprehensive rehabilitation support to Maoists who have given up arms and returned to the mainstream, offering financial assistance, healthcare, housing and livelihood opportunities to help them rebuild their lives.

He told media persons that a significant number of Maoists had surrendered across several States, including Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, following security operations undertaken in the wake of Operation Kagar, in line with the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.

In the last three years, a total of 824 Maoists surrendered in Telangana. Of them, 754 belong to Chhattisgarh, 59 to Telangana, nine to Andhra Pradesh and one each to Maharashtra and Odisha, he said.

The government had initially extended interim financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to each surrendered Maoist to meet immediate needs. The remaining assistance, including eligible surrender rewards, was being released in phases in accordance with the prescribed rehabilitation policy.

A total of Rs 22,31,85,000 in surrender rewards had been sanctioned to 755 persons. Taking into account the assistance distributed at various stages, the total amount disbursed to surrendered Maoists so far stood at Rs 17,68,35,000, the DGP said.

He pointed out that the absence of Aadhaar cards had made it difficult for several surrendered Maoists to open bank accounts and receive financial assistance. Telangana Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) officials coordinated with the Chhattisgarh Police to facilitate the opening of bank accounts and resolve the issue.

The DGP said that those who had returned to the mainstream were free to participate in democratic, political and public activities within the framework of the Constitution and the law. However, the government would not tolerate the propagation of Maoist ideology, he cautioned.

Anand said security forces had recovered a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition from Maoist dumps. By 2026, nine arms dumps had been identified in the Karregutta region along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The recoveries included 252 firearms, 359 BGL shells, four light machine guns (LMGs) and 48 AK-47 rifles.

He said the Karregutta region also contained large quantities of explosives and landmines. Operations to carefully detect, retrieve and neutralise the explosives were continuing in coordination with the CRPF and Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel.

In view of the security risks, tourists were currently not being permitted into the area. A decision on allowing tourism would be taken only after the landmine clearance operations were completed, he said.

Anand urged all surrendered Maoists to make effective use of the financial assistance and rehabilitation facilities extended by the Telangana Government and lead a lawful and dignified life.

The DGP also referred to the restructuring of Greyhounds personnel in accordance with changing operational requirements, with some personnel being redeployed to units such as T-MARS and other functions, including TG SPARK, etc.