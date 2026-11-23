MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India on Monday rejected suggestions that it was reneging on tariff concessions for Scotch whisky under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), saying the issue relates solely to the correct classification of imported bulk Scotch whisky under the customs tariff schedule.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the government's commitment under the trade pact remains unchanged and has been clearly communicated to the UK government as well as industry stakeholders.

"The commitment is as given under CETA. There is no pullback or pushback," Agrawal told reporters, adding that discussions with UK importers and companies had been constructive.

He said he met representatives of British importers around two weeks ago and they were satisfied with the engagement and the proposed way forward.

According to Agrawal, India negotiated tariff concessions on the understanding that bulk Scotch whisky would be imported under Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code 220830.

However, authorities later found that some bulk Scotch imports were also entering under HSN code 220890, a residual category covering a wide range of products and carrying a different tariff treatment.

The complication stems from a series of court rulings dating back several decades. Agrawal said importers had challenged the revenue department's classification of the product under code 220830, with judgments from the Bombay High Court in 1991 and the Delhi High Court in subsequent years supporting the industry's position. Those rulings were later upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Commerce Secretary said negotiators were unaware that bulk Scotch whisky had been entering under the residual tariff line because the category covers hundreds of products and import patterns under it are not routinely tracked.

He added that the issue does not appear to have been raised during negotiations by the UK side either and only came to broader notice later through industry representations.

"We are not getting into negotiations again. We are trying to find a fix to this challenge," he said, adding that legal opinions are being sought to ensure any resolution is consistent with existing court orders.