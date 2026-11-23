MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said that the boundary issue between India and Nepal will be addressed in a forward-looking manner and highlighted that there is already a multi-layered architecture in place between the two countries to look at various issues related to boundary management.

“There is actually a multi-layered architecture in place between the two countries to look at various issues related to boundary management. I think there are, at the most basic level, there are field survey teams which report to a committee of senior officials. And there is a boundary working group in place as well. And as per earlier understandings, the Foreign Secretaries also have a certain role with regard to taking inputs from these various mechanisms that are entrusted with the task of the management of the boundary,” Misri stated at the special briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the conclusion of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's State Visit to India.

He also pointed out that there is a considerable amount of work that has been done at the technical level, essentially to tend to the tasks along the vast majority of the boundary which is settled between the two countries.

“These tasks include things like maintenance of boundary pillars and investigate reports of encroachment, etc. And, this has been going on. It has made actually very good and very smooth progress in recent years,” he added.

The Foreign Secretary noted that the leaders have directed the Foreign Secretaries to take the task forward and given a direction as part of the“overall very forward-looking discussions”.

“So, I imagine at some point in the near future, this part of the overall architecture that is there for addressing boundary-related issues will also meet. And we will do so in a very forward-looking manner, taking inspiration from the vision document and from the directions and indeed the spirit in which the discussions between the two leaders have been held,” Secretary Misri emphasised.

–IANS

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