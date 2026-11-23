MENAFN - IANS) Karimnagar (Telangana), Nov 23 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance of insulting the nation and supporting infiltrators.

Saying India's economy and development are progressing on the global stage, he claimed Prime Minister Narendra is taking India to new heights as the world's fourth-largest economy.

Nitin Nabin was addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar after leading 'Maha Padyatra' as part of BJP's nationwide campaign "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy).

“Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he insults India. He claims everywhere that India's economy is facing a crisis and has suffered a disaster. Rahul ji, the reality is that India's economy and its development are advancing significantly, even by global standards. In the past, during the time when governments operated under your leadership, India was counted among the 'Fragile Five,' and its economy appeared to be among the weakest. But today, under the leadership of the nation's son and its dedicated servant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and continues to forge ahead,” said the BJP chief.

He remarked that for Congress and Rahul Gandhi, development means their own progress, their family's growth and their party's expansion, and not the progress of the nation.

Responding to the opposition's accusations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Nitin Nabin rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft.

“Rahul ji claims that votes were stolen. Well, Rahul-ji, the votes have come to us along with the people. You can keep your 'theft.' The people are with us, and the votes are with us,” he said.

Nitin Nabin stated that he had come to expose the truth about Rahul Gandhi before the people of Telangana. Rahul Gandhi claims that 13 crore votes have been stolen. Nabin questioned why the names of 3 crore deceased people should remain on the voter list and whether over 6 crore people who have shifted elsewhere should be allowed to vote at two places. The remaining 3 crore people cannot provide their addresses as recorded in the 2003 voter list.

“Even the Congress and INDI Alliance do not know their whereabouts, yet they seek votes in their names. These are the same 3 crore infiltrators whom Rahul Gandhi is defending. Such infiltrators should not have the right to vote, and India's Constitution and administration will not recognise ghost, deceased or infiltrator voters,” he said.

He remarked that the same Congress leaders who imposed the Emergency and murdered democracy to protect their family, ambitions and power are now preaching about democracy

Nitin Nabin stated that the purpose of the gathering was to raise the voice of democracy.“Those who go around carrying a copy of the Constitution and invoking it should understand that while the Constitution may be in their hands, it resides in the hearts and minds of BJP karyakartas. The BJP reveres the Constitution and respects all constitutional institutions.”

He alleged that the opposition tried to spread anarchy.“Let them have anarchy; the BJP is receiving the blessings of democracy. When the INDI Alliance members were making a fuss over SIR, the BJP and NDA decided to take their response directly to the people by taking to the streets.”

The Congress has only worshipped its own family and did not even honour Telangana's son and former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

The BJP National President accused the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana of corruption, failing to fulfil its promises and misusing public funds.

Nitin Nabin said in 2023 Telangana voted for a change. "The people of Telangana succeeded in toppling a corrupt government, only to realise that as one corrupt entity departed, an even more corrupt one took its place,” he said.

Nitin Nabin highlighted that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government is nearing 36 months in office, and he has visited Delhi more than 82 times to seek the blessings of his leaders.

“Perhaps he has not even sought as many blessings from his parents and teachers as he has from his masters in Delhi. The people have seen that Revanth Reddy is working only as Rahul Gandhi's ATM. He is not concerned about the people and youth of Telangana but is busy filling the Congress party's coffers with the hard-earned money of the people.”

He remarked that the countdown has begun for the present Telangana government.

“In the coming days, the BJP leadership and party workers will completely overthrow this government,” he said while exuding confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana.

Referring to the huge turnout in the padyatra, the BJP chief said the INDI alliance couldn't fill up Ram Leela Maidan, but BJP workers gathered 10 times more people in Karimnagar and at more than 200 locations across the country.

Nitin Nabin exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for another term in 2029.“Some people claim that Modi ji will not come to power again, but I want to tell them that Modi ji is not going anywhere. In 2029, you will see Modi ji once again at the ramparts of the Red Fort."

“Rahul Gandhi can keep dreaming, but the country's 140 crore people stand with their Prime Servant, Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” he added.

State BJP president Ramchander Rao, BJP National General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal, Abhay Patil, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present.