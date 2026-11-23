MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Nov 23 (IANS) The escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan reflect a complex regional situation, marked by allegations of Pakistani support for anti-Taliban factions and Islamabad's security concerns over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a report has stated.

It noted that Afghanistan's strengthening relationship with India has also emerged as another factor contributing to the deterioration of bilateral ties.

“Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are becoming increasingly strained, with fresh accusations adding to tensions between the neighbouring countries. The Taliban-led government in Kabul has accused Pakistan of backing armed groups opposed to its rule and attempting to destabilise Afghanistan,” according to a report in Thailand daily 'Page 3 News'.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi accused Islamabad of pursuing a deliberate campaign to destabilise Afghanistan, alleging that Pakistan has initiated efforts to undermine the country's internal stability.

He claimed that thousands of armed fighters had gathered along the Durand Line, which separates the two countries, to weaken the relative stability Afghanistan has experienced under Taliban rule, the report said.

The accusations come against the backdrop of prolonged armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, while multiple anti-Taliban factions within Afghanistan have reported an expansion of their military operations.

“The Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF), an organisation opposed to Taliban rule, claimed that its fighters clashed with Taliban forces in Zebak district of Badakhshan province in July. It also reported carrying out attacks in Nuristan and Kunar provinces in October. Separately, the United Front of Afghanistan claimed responsibility for attacks against Taliban forces in Kandahar province, near the Pakistani border,” the report detailed.

Accusing Pakistan of involvement in attacks in Afghanistan's Badakhshan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that the perpetrators entered the country through Pakistan's Chitral region before fleeing back across the border following the attacks.

He also claimed that Pakistani military personnel were accompanying them. On the other hand, Pakistan's Ministry of Information rejected the accusations, the report noted.

The report cited former Afghan MP Shinkai Karokhail as saying that it would be highly challenging for these anti Taliban groups to enter Afghanistan across the border without at least some level of Pakistani assistance.

Former Pakistani Senator and political analyst Afrasiab Khattak has echoed similar allegations, accusing Islamabad of supporting Taliban opponents. He claimed that anti-Taliban leaders visit Pakistan and conduct meetings there.

Kandeel Abbas, an associate professor at Quaid-i-Azam University, however, distinguishes Pakistan extending political backing to these groups and offering them military support, describing the latter as a separate and more serious concern, Page 3 News report mentioned.