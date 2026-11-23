AIMIM Leader Murtaza Pahalwan Dies After Knife Attack in Telangana

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Murtaza Pahalwan died after being attacked with knives by a group of unidentified persons near Himayat Sagar Road in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred within the limits of RGI Airport Police Station, where the victim sustained severe bleeding injuries after being attacked by the assailants. He died while being shifted to the hospital. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the assault are yet to be established. "We have reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. We will share further details later," a police official said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA and Rajendranagar in-charge Mohd Mubeen visited German Hospital following information about the attack. According to details shared by him on X, the attack involved a group of around 8-10 individuals. Mubeen also shared photographs of his hospital visit on the social media platform. Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues. (ANI)