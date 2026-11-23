DCP Clarifies Attacker Nabeel Is Mentally Sound After Stabbing Nine

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Dismissing speculation surrounding the 30-year-old man who allegedly stabbed nine Delhi Police personnel inside the Jama Masjid police station and later in the Chitli Camp area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir on Monday clarified that the accused, Nabeel, is mentally sound.

Addressing the reporters after visiting Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured personnel, Rajbir said, "He is completely fine mentally. I was also seeing that rumours are going around that he is mentally challenged, but that is absolutely not true. He is thirty years old and his mental condition is perfectly fine."

Noting that four of the five personnel admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have been taken into the operation theatre (OT), Rajbir said, "All our police personnel were taken to the nearest hospital for us, Sanjeevan Hospital. They received initial first aid there, and now we have brought all of them to Gangaram. We brought them to Gangaram, and four of them have been admitted right now. They have been taken to the OT. I won't be able to say anything about their condition right now; they are primarily stable, but now they are undergoing an operation in the OT, so after that I will be able to tell whether they are out of danger or not."

Detailing the sequence of events, the DCP said a mother and daughter had arrived at the Jama Masjid police station around 2:00 pm complaining that the woman's son, Nabeel, used abusive language, assaulted and harassed them at home, and threatened their lives and property, requesting police to summon and counsel him. Around 2:30 pm, after Sub-Inspector Ajay telephoned him and informed him that his mother and sister were at the station, Nabeel arrived and asked who had called him. According to Rajbir, as soon as Sub-Inspector Ajay identified himself, Nabeel allegedly stabbed him with a knife without provocation.

“As soon as he looked towards Ajay and said it was me, he immediately went and stabbed Ajay on the neck and here on the face with a knife without provocation. After he stabbed him, the nearby police officers jumped on Nabeel to help him, to pull him away, and to control him. Then Nabeel, with his knife, whoever police officer came near him, whether in uniform or in plain clothes, he stabbed them in the same place on the neck and on the [face]. In this way, five people were injured at our police station. This includes two Sub-Inspectors, one ASI sir, and two Head Constables. After injuring five people, our accused Nabeel ran out of the police station. After running out of the police station, he stopped a person going on a scooter just ahead, assaulted him, pushed him, snatched his scooter, and then escaped from there,” he said.

Multiple teams from Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chandni Mahal, Operations, Special Staff, and ATS were deployed to track him down. Upon being spotted near Chitli Camp and warned to surrender, Nabeel allegedly pulled out the knife again and attacked the approaching police team, leaving four constables with knife injuries who were subsequently admitted to LNJP Hospital. Detailing the subsequent manhunt across the district, he said the accused attacked an approaching police team again upon being cornered in the Chitli Camp area.

"Subsequently, several of our teams were deployed together in pursuit of Nabeel. Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chandni Mahal, Operations, Special Staff, ATS-quite a few teams were engaged in finding him. He was tracked in the Chitli Camp area. As soon as our team reached there, he was spotted. He was warned to surrender. But as soon as the police team approached him, he pulled out the knife again and started attacking the police team. Four of our constables were injured. All four sustained knife injuries and have been admitted to LNJP," he added.

Explaining why police opened fire, Rajbir said the team exercised restraint and aimed below the waist after the accused could not be subdued. "When those four were injured, we realised he wouldn't come under control easily. So, in self-defence, but still showing a lot of restraint and professionalism, our team opened fire on him. When he wasn't subdued by two or three shots, more shots were fired. A total of eight rounds were fired, and he was hit six times. All the shots were below the waist. He took a total of six bullets across both legs. The accused has suffered significant blood loss, and he has now been shifted to LNJP," the DCP said.

He further stated that three separate cases are being registered in connection with the sequence of events, while preliminary checks revealed an earlier case against Nabeel. "We are registering three cases in this entire incident. The first is for attacking our police personnel at our station, the second is for forcibly snatching a scooty, and the third is for attacking our police personnel with a knife at Chitli Camp, which led us to open fire on him in self-defence. This Nabeel has a pending quarrel case from 2022 from PS Daryaganj, as far as we have found out so far. (ANI)"