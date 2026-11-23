Jensen Huang Reinstated As Nvidia CEO With Strong Support From Trump

California [US], November 23 (ANI): Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday endorsed Jensen Huang's return as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nvidia, saying the "mistake has been corrected", hours after US President Donald Trump publicly backed the company's decision to reinstate him, bringing an end to a period of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the trillion-dollar chipmaking company.

Reacting to Huang's reinstatement in a post on X, Musk said, "The mistake has been corrected." "It is done," Musk said in an earlier post. Moments earlier, Trump welcomed the Nvidia board's decision in a post on Truth Social, describing it as the "correct and proper decision" and calling Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote. He further said that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk, adding that the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by him.

However, the decision to reinstate Huang has also drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, with US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi questioning the board's move and demanding a full public congressional hearing. In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi described Nvidia's decision as "outrageous", arguing that questions remained unanswered about the alleged links with Chinese intelligence and the status of investigations by the US government and Nvidia's board.

"Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang is outrageous. We still don't know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia's own board has completed its investigation," Krishnamoorthi said. He also questioned Trump's assurances, referring to Nvidia's reported USD 25 million donation towards Trump's ballroom, and called for Huang to face public questioning by lawmakers.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also criticised Nvidia's decision, questioning the board's move to reinstate Huang before he had testified before Congress. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also expressed concern over potential national security issues.

Nvidia announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors. The board stated it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Huang's return comes amid continuing scrutiny over allegations involving Alice Huang and alleged connections between her family, companies linked to Nvidia chip acquisitions and Chinese state-owned defence contractors. Nvidia has stated its board has established a committee of independent directors to investigate the matter.