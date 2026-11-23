

The firm expects DraftKings' core online sports betting and iGaming revenue growth to slow to 6% in 2026 and 2027, from approximately 30% on average in 2024 and 2025, according to investing.

Morgan Stanley also cited regulatory uncertainty, unclear customer lifetime values and increased investment in prediction markets as factors weighing on the company's core business margins. Twenty-six of 37 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while 10 rate it 'Hold' and one rates it 'Strong Sell', according to Koyfin.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares were downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday as the firm flagged slowing growth in the company's core online sports betting and iGaming business, alongside higher marketing costs and uncertainty surrounding its prediction markets expansion.

According to The Fly, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling lowered the firm's price target on DraftKings to $23 from $31 while downgrading the stock to 'Equal Weight' from 'Overweight'. The revised target implies approximately 42.6% upside potential from the stock's current levels.

DKNG shares traded 2.2% higher at the time of writing. Retail sentiment toward the stock remained in the 'Bearish' territory, amid 'Normal' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

Twenty-six out of 37 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while ten rate the stock 'Hold' and one rates it 'Strong Sell', according to Koyfin.

Morgan Stanley Flags Higher Marketing Costs

According to a report from Investing, Morgan Stanley noted that DraftKings' core online sports betting and iGaming revenue growth has slowed from approximately 30% in 2024 and 2025 to an estimated 6% in 2026 and 2027.

The report said that DraftKings' cumulative spending on prediction markets in 2026 and 2027 is expected to reach approximately $1 billion, equivalent to around 11% of its current market capitalization.

Grambling said DraftKings' valuation multiple and Morgan Stanley's estimates have both moved lower due to materially higher marketing costs, according to The Fly. He also argued that the company's prediction markets investment is eroding visibility and risk-adjusted returns.

Morgan Stanley also cited regulatory uncertainty surrounding prediction markets and the absence of new state-level legalization for online sports betting and iGaming, Investing reported.

The analyst further noted that DraftKings' prediction markets expansion has not resulted in a valuation re-rating, as customer lifetime values remain uncertain amid ongoing legal challenges. Increased marketing and investment in the offering are also weighing on the company's core business margins, according to the report.

DKNG'S Q3 Earnings Recap

DraftKings reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 5, posting revenue of $1.33 billion, up 16% year over year. Monthly unique payers increased 13% to 4.1 million, while Sports Consumer Volume rose 22% to $13.9 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $468.7 million, compared with $256.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss widened to $316.9 million from $126.5 million.

DraftKings also lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion from its previous range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion. The company also projected adjusted EBITDA of $175 million to $275 million, primarily reflecting increased adjusted EBITDA investment in its Predictions business of $650 million to $700 million.

DKNG's shares have declined approximately 54% year to date.

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