

President Donald Trump said Nvidia should continue investigating its compliance with U.S. export controls.

Crossbridge Capital's Manish Singh said“you can't uninvent AI,” while cautioning that higher borrowing costs could constrain capacity expansion at neocloud companies. Ed Yardeni projects the S & P 500 at 8,500 to 9,000 by the end of 2027.

U.S. equities staged a sharp rebound Monday after last week's technology-led selloff pushed major benchmarks into correction territory, as Nvidia's decision to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as president and CEO revived investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

The S & P 500 soared 5%, and the Nasdaq Composite index jumped 7%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,344 points, or 2.8%.

Huang's Comeback Lifts AI Stocks

Gains were led by Nvidia (NVDA), which surged around 30% after the board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and CEO, reversing his departure just 11 days ago.

In a statement accompanying a regulatory filing, Nvidia board directors said Huang's candor and leadership had convinced them he remained the right person to run the company, adding that his return“poses no national security risk.”

The board said it was satisfied with Huang's candor and leadership following discussions with him and input from senior U.S. government officials. It also said his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, calling it "correct and proper" in a Truth Social post. He also said Nvidia should continue investigating its compliance with U.S. export controls.

AI Stocks Rebound

Other AI-linked stocks, including Micron Technology (MU), CoreWeave (CRWV), Coherent (COHR), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), also advanced as investors returned to a sector battered by concerns over AI spending and financing.

Crossbridge Capital Chief Investment Officer Manish Singh told CNBC that investors should take a longer-term view of AI adoption despite the recent volatility. "You can't uninvent AI," Singh said, while cautioning that higher borrowing costs could constrain capacity expansion at neocloud companies.

This is a truncated week as U.S. markets will remain closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, with Friday's session ending at 1 p.m. ET.

UBS Cautious, Yardeni Bullish

UBS said markets were pricing a near-100% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December, with further tightening expected in early 2027.

The bank attributed part of last week's selloff to investor positioning ahead of the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week. While maintaining a constructive longer-term outlook, UBS recently downgraded global equities from 'Attractive' to 'Neutral', citing elevated expectations and uncertainty around AI monetization.

Meanwhile, Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni continued to characterize the post-midterm selloff as a buying opportunity, projecting the S & P 500 at 8,500 to 9,000 by the end of 2027.

See Also: Applied Digital Signs $5.4B Hyperscaler Lease For 150 MW AI Capacity, Targets First Deliveries In 2028

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