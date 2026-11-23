MENAFN - GetNews)"At Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center in West Henrietta, NY, Dr. Joseph Donnelli performs hands-on soft tissue therapy to address a patient's neck and shoulder tension."Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center, led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, provides soft tissue therapy in West Henrietta, NY as a non-invasive, drug-free option for muscle tension, neck strain, and tension-related head pain. Serving professionals and office workers across West Henrietta, Hilton, Lima, and Greater Rochester, the practice creates individualized plans with thorough evaluations and hands-on techniques to ease tightness, improve mobility, and support everyday comfort.

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. - November 23, 2026 - Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center continues to support the health of area communities through soft tissue therapy in West Henrietta, New Yor, offering a non-invasive, drug-free approach for adults dealing with muscle tension, neck strain, and tension-related head pain. Led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, the practice serves patients from its West Henrietta, Hilton, and Lima locations, helping people across the Greater Rochester area stay comfortable, focused, and active.

Modern work habits can take a real toll on the body. Active professionals, desk-bound office workers, and remote employees often spend long hours at a computer, with the head and shoulders held in positions that strain the neck and upper back. Over time, that sustained tension may contribute to stiffness, tension headaches, and discomfort that makes it harder to concentrate and stay productive.

For many West Henrietta residents, persistent head and neck discomfort has become a part of the workday. As a result, more patients in West Henrietta and surrounding areas are looking for conservative approaches that address muscle tension and movement patterns rather than relying solely on daily pain medication. Interest in drug-free options has grown among people who want to support their comfort, mental clarity, and daily routines in a sustainable way.

Soft tissue therapy refers to hands-on techniques that focus on the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and fascia that support the spine and joints. At Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center, care typically begins with a thorough evaluation, which may include a review of health history, posture, range of motion, and areas of tension. From there, the clinical team develops an individualized plan that may incorporate soft tissue therapy alongside other conservative services, intended to ease muscle tightness, support circulation, and promote healthy movement in the neck, shoulders, and upper back.

Because tight or irritated soft tissues in the neck and upper back are commonly associated with tension-type headaches, many patients explore soft tissue therapy as one part of a broader plan to support comfort and function.

Patients considering soft tissue therapy for pain relief at the clinic may be interested in several potential benefits:



A non-invasive, drug-free approach to supporting neck and upper back comfort

Hands-on care that may help ease muscle tension associated with tension headaches

Support for flexibility, posture, and everyday movement

Individualized care plans based on each person's symptoms, work habits, and goals

A conservative option for people who want to reduce reliance on pain medication Convenient, local access for residents of West Henrietta, Hilton, Lima, and nearby communities

Results vary from person to person, and recovery timelines depend on the nature and duration of each condition. Soft tissue therapy is not intended to cure any condition or guarantee specific outcomes, and patients are encouraged to discuss their individual needs with their provider.

The practice's continued focus on soft tissue therapy reflects its commitment to accessible, conservative care across western New York. With locations in West Henrietta, Hilton, and Lima, Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center makes it easier for patients throughout the Greater Rochester area to receive consistent care close to home, whether they live nearby or work in the area.

“Many of the people we see spend most of their day at a desk or a screen, and they come in with tight necks, tense shoulders, and headaches that have become part of their routine,” said Dr. Joseph Donnelli, CEO and Chiropractor at Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center.“We want to offer options that are hands-on, non-invasive, and focused on helping the body move and feel better. We're proud to keep serving our neighbors here in West Henrietta and across New York.”

Dr. Donnelli added that the practice's approach is built on listening and clear communication.“Every patient comes in with a different story, so we start with a careful evaluation and an honest conversation about what's going on. Soft tissue therapy is one tool, and our goal is to help people feel informed and supported as they work toward their own health and productivity goals.”

Local residents can access care by contacting the clinic to schedule a consultation. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's health history, discusses symptoms and goals, performs an evaluation, and outlines recommended options. Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center is accepting new patients, and individuals with questions about coverage or the consultation process are encouraged to ask the office during scheduling. More information about New York soft tissue therap is available on the clinic's website, where residents can learn about the practice and request an appointment.

Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center serves West Henrietta, Hilton, Lima, and surrounding New York communities, with a goal of making accessible, conservative care easier to find close to home.

About Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center

Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center is a chiropractic and wellness practice with locations in West Henrietta, Hilton, and Lima, New York. Led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, the practice specializes in soft tissue therapy, chiropractic care, and non-invasive support for neck tension, muscle strain, and tension-related head pain. Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center is committed to providing patients in West Henrietta and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options designed to support comfort, mobility, and long-term wellness.