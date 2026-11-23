MENAFN - GetNews)""Everything I learned about showing up and doing what needed to be done, I learned before I ever wore a uniform. The hayfields, the grocery store, that one-bathroom house - those were the real training grounds.""Pentagon 9/11 – Scars You Can't See follows Roger Woody from his formative years in Gallatin, Missouri, through a career that placed him at the center of national crisis operations. The memoir emphasizes how early lessons in work, community, and quiet resilience shaped a life of consequential service.

Hayesville, North Carolina - November 23, 2026 - In a landscape of memoirs focused on singular dramatic events, Roger Woody's Pentagon 9/11 – Scars You Can't See distinguishes itself by insisting that its story begins not in a corridor of power but in a small Missouri town where a young man learned the fundamentals of character.

Gallatin, Missouri, with its hayfields and local businesses, serves as the memoir's opening landscape. Woody writes about growing up in a one-bathroom house where patience and adaptability were not virtues discussed in the abstract but daily requirements. His early employment at Hale's Grocery and in the surrounding agricultural community taught him to read people, to manage quietly under pressure, and to understand that dependability is built through repetition rather than inspiration. These chapters ground the memoir in a specificity that makes the later events feel earned rather than imposed.

That grounding proved essential when Woody's career brought him to the Pentagon, where he would eventually be appointed as the Senior Enlisted Advisor for search, rescue, relief, and recovery operations following the attack by American Airlines Flight 77 on the west side of the building. In that role, he was responsible for assisting in the orchestration of Camp Unity, the operational base established in the Pentagon's south parking lot. The memoir's treatment of these events is notable for its focus on the people involved rather than the scale of the crisis itself. Woody writes about coordination, communication, and the human decisions that determined how the response unfolded hour by hour.

The narrative then follows the long arc of the war years, during which Woody carried out duties that included the solemn responsibility of escorting fallen service members to their families. These missions, described with careful precision, reveal a dimension of military life that operates far from public view. Woody does not seek sympathy in these passages. Instead, he presents the facts of each escort with the same straightforward approach he learned working in those early Missouri hayfields - do the job, carry the weight, move to the next task.

The memoir's middle chapters introduce Marion, whose entry into Woody's life marked a period of personal renewal. Their relationship and eventual marriage provide the narrative with a counterbalance to its heavier themes, demonstrating that even lives defined by duty contain space for connection and partnership.

The concluding chapters address retirement and its aftermath. Woody describes ceremonial events that formally closed his career but notes that emotional resolution did not follow on the same schedule. His exploration of moral injury - the tension between accumulated knowledge and the limitations on what can be spoken - provides the memoir with its concluding framework. He does not resolve this tension neatly, and the honesty of that choice gives the book its lasting resonance.

Pentagon 9/11 – Scars You Can't See is published through Page Publishing and is available for order through their website. The memoir speaks to military personnel, first responders, and readers seeking to understand the personal dimensions of public service during periods of national crisis.

About Us

Self Employed represents Roger Woody, author and retired senior enlisted advisor whose decades of service included leading recovery operations at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and during the subsequent years of conflict. His memoir is published by Page Publishing.

CONTACT: