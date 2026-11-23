MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Jordan Customs Director General Ahmed Akalik met with Lebanon's Higher Council of Customs Head Misbah Khalil to study expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise.

Akalik pointed to Jordan Customs' recent modernization efforts, including updated regulations, simplified clearance procedures, and improved operational efficiency. He noted that these reforms balance regulatory compliance with trade facilitation to ensure the smooth flow of goods across borders.

Khalil lauded Jordan's progress in modernizing its customs framework and boosting operational standards. He voiced Lebanon's interest in bolstering joint cooperation and continuing to share practices.

//Petra// HA