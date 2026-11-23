MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud met on Monday with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Vice President Imad Fakhoury to canvas private sector participation in reducing water loss and operating wastewater treatment plants across Jordan.

Abu Soud said Jordan is advancing a participatory approach, aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision and the national water strategy, to attract private financing and technical expertise for high-priority infrastructure. He noted that laying the foundation stone for the National Water Carrier project marks a turning point toward long-term water security.

Reviewing major projects accompanying the National Carrier, the minister said the government is prioritizing private sector involvement to cut non-revenue water and manage wastewater facilities.

Efforts are underway to upgrade operational systems nationwide alongside utility-led loss-reduction initiatives, according to the minister, while shifting toward public-private partnerships to build and operate wastewater plants in line with international standards and climate adaptation goals.

Abu Soud lauded the IFC's technical and financial backing, noting its programs match Jordan's push to maximize every drop of water, curb illegal diversions, and expand water-harvesting projects.

Fakhoury congratulated Jordan on launching the National Carrier, calling the Kingdom a "top strategic partner" for the IFC in the region. He said the corporation will deploy its financing and advisory tools to mobilize private investment in developing and managing Jordan's water and wastewater infrastructure.

//Petra// HA