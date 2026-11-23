MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 8th Air Assault Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The military noted that in recent days, social media and news outlets have been circulating headlines such as "Ukrainian forces breach the Russian border and take control of a settlement in Kursk region." These reports cite a publication by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW). However, ISW itself states that the information does not indicate that Ukraine has resumed its operation in the Kursk region.

"Fighting along the border in the Sumy region continues every day. Most likely, someone misinterpreted information about an improved tactical position in one section of the front," the corps said.

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The Air Assault Forces stressed that such an improvement does not in any way mean that an "operation" or "offensive" is underway in the 8th Corps' area of responsibility on the North Slobozhanshchyna axis.

"We do not comment on troop movements. Any comment, whether confirming or denying them, could provide the enemy with information that it could use against our troops. If Ukraine's Defense Forces conduct an operation, it is announced at a time and to an extent that ensure the safety of personnel and the success of the operation," the statement said.

The military stressed that a loud "victory" claim from an anonymous channel can be just as harmful as a "betrayal" narrative. It creates unjustified expectations that lead to disappointment.

"We have enough real battlefield results without making up operations that are not taking place," the Air Assault Forces said.

It was noted that updates on the fighting in the specified section of the front may be provided by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the North Group of Forces, or the 8th Air Assault Corps through their official channels. If information does not appear in these sources, it should be treated as a rumor.

Photo: Air Assault Forces