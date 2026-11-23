MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Streeting said he had no right to tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky how to wage the war. He advised those expressing such criticism to remember that the country is fighting for its freedom and very existence.

He said Ukraine is a country where, week after week, innocent Ukrainians fall victim to the most brutal manifestations of Putin's war machine and that Putin has no right to play the victim when Ukraine responds.

Streeting also rejected the Kremlin's accusations that NATO was being disingenuous about the Kaliningrad region. He said that the UK and NATO as a whole had made it clear that they had no interest whatsoever in Kaliningrad.

Estonia must get used to Ukrainian drone attacks in the Baltic Sea, Prime Minister says

As Ukrinform reported, Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad, Russia, temporarily suspended arrivals and departures on the evening of November 21.

Lithuania said at the time that it had detected no drones and had not authorized the use of its airspace for strikes.

Photo: AA