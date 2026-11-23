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The United Arab Emirates' candidate for United Nations secretary-general, Lana Nusseibeh, has reportedly faced opposition from Britain, France and China during an informal Security Council straw poll, complicating her bid to succeed António Guterres.

According to Middle East Eye, the three permanent members of the UN Security Council voted to discourage Nusseibeh's candidacy in the latest informal ballot held on Friday.

Although votes in the straw poll are anonymous, diplomatic sources and individuals familiar with Security Council discussions identified Britain, France and China as the countries opposing her nomination.

Nusseibeh, a UAE minister of state and former permanent representative to the United Nations, received seven votes of encouragement, six votes of discouragement and two expressions of no opinion.

The result was unchanged from the previous straw poll held on November 6, indicating that her candidacy had not gained additional support among the council's 15 members.

Permanent members hold decisive influence

The UN Security Council's five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - hold veto powers over substantive council decisions, including the recommendation of a candidate for secretary-general.

According to the report, Nusseibeh has the backing of the United States and Russia, while Israel, which is not currently a member of the Security Council and therefore cannot participate in the vote, also supports her candidacy.

The reported opposition from three permanent members presents a significant obstacle to her nomination.

Under the UN selection process, a candidate must secure at least nine votes in the Security Council and avoid a veto from any permanent member before being formally recommended to the General Assembly for appointment.

Informal straw polls are intended to assess the level of support for prospective candidates before the council proceeds to a formal recommendation.

The latest ballot also highlighted the wider deadlock in the race to succeed Guterres, whose term ends on December 31.

Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan received ten votes of encouragement but also faced opposition from two permanent members. Argentina's Rafael Grossi secured eight encouraging votes. No candidate has yet obtained the support necessary to advance to the General Assembly.

The Security Council is expected to continue consultations and hold further informal ballots as members seek agreement on a candidate who can secure the required support without facing a permanent-member veto.

The next secretary-general is scheduled to take office on January 1, 2027.