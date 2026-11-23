Nextsource Materials Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc.: Will hold its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders virtually via live webcast on Thursday, December 17, at 9:00 a.m. Toronto (Eastern) time. NextSource Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.17.
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