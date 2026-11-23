TSX Vaults To Begin Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index jumped 3% at the open on Monday, as a rebound in precious metal prices lifted miners, while tech stocks advanced alongside a rally in AI-linked stocks on Wall Street.
The TSX sprang 916.08 points, or 2.8%, to kick off Monday at 34,105.93.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.07 cents to 69.67 cents U.S.
US-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining up $3.18, or 7%, to $48.42., while Agnico Eagle jumped $15.50, or 7.8%, to $232.17.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 25.47 points, or 3.7%, to 712.54.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were higher in the first hour, headed by a 6.6% hike in gold, while materials while up 6%, and information technology picked up 5.2%.
Only telecoms failed, sliding 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities surged on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving the artificial intelligence trade and pushing major indexes higher after all three major market averages ended Friday in a correction.
The 30-stock index recovered 989.86 points, or 2.1%, to 49,137.19
The S&P 500 prospered 322.39 points, or 4.7%, to 7,232.78
The tech-heavy NASDAQ revived 1,129.23 points, or 5.7%, to 25,908.86.
Nvidia soared 30% after the company's board returned Jensen Huang as the head of the company, effective immediately. President Donald Trump applauded the move, saying the board“made the correct and proper decision.”
The stock had gotten a bit of a boost earlier in the day after Trump said in a separate post on Truth Social that he hopes Nvidia's board rehires
Huang as CEO. Huang had resigned on Nov. 13 after reportedly engaging in a number of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy.
Other stocks in the AI trade jumped in sympathy with Nvidia on Monday. Micron Technology added 14%, while CoreWeave skyrocketed 29%. Advanced Micro Devices was up 9%.“Magnificent Seven” members Microsoft and Meta Platforms gained 3% each, while Alphabet popped 4%.
The moves mark a massive turnaround for the tech sector following last week's selloff, as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.
By the end of last week - the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in a correction, down 10% from their recent highs, and the NASDAQ was lower for the year.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.95% from 4.92% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped $1.58 to $81.83 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $151.60 to $3,667 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index jumped 3% at the open on Monday, as a rebound in precious metal prices lifted miners, while tech stocks advanced alongside a rally in AI-linked stocks on Wall Street.
The TSX sprang 916.08 points, or 2.8%, to kick off Monday at 34,105.93.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.07 cents to 69.67 cents U.S.
US-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining up $3.18, or 7%, to $48.42., while Agnico Eagle jumped $15.50, or 7.8%, to $232.17.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 25.47 points, or 3.7%, to 712.54.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were higher in the first hour, headed by a 6.6% hike in gold, while materials while up 6%, and information technology picked up 5.2%.
Only telecoms failed, sliding 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities surged on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving the artificial intelligence trade and pushing major indexes higher after all three major market averages ended Friday in a correction.
The 30-stock index recovered 989.86 points, or 2.1%, to 49,137.19
The S&P 500 prospered 322.39 points, or 4.7%, to 7,232.78
The tech-heavy NASDAQ revived 1,129.23 points, or 5.7%, to 25,908.86.
Nvidia soared 30% after the company's board returned Jensen Huang as the head of the company, effective immediately. President Donald Trump applauded the move, saying the board“made the correct and proper decision.”
The stock had gotten a bit of a boost earlier in the day after Trump said in a separate post on Truth Social that he hopes Nvidia's board rehires
Huang as CEO. Huang had resigned on Nov. 13 after reportedly engaging in a number of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy.
Other stocks in the AI trade jumped in sympathy with Nvidia on Monday. Micron Technology added 14%, while CoreWeave skyrocketed 29%. Advanced Micro Devices was up 9%.“Magnificent Seven” members Microsoft and Meta Platforms gained 3% each, while Alphabet popped 4%.
The moves mark a massive turnaround for the tech sector following last week's selloff, as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.
By the end of last week - the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in a correction, down 10% from their recent highs, and the NASDAQ was lower for the year.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.95% from 4.92% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped $1.58 to $81.83 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $151.60 to $3,667 U.S. an ounce.
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