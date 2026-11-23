MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) The complaint that reached Gulmarg police station on November 21 described four confrontations in less than five hours.

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It began with a man allegedly threatening a property owner at his lodge. It included a physical fight in the presence of a police constable. It ended with a 14-year-old boy being pulled through a smashed car window and the property's representative dragged towards a stream and beaten with stones.

Between the first threat and the final assault, the Gulmarg Development Authority had sealed a disputed hut. The complaint alleges that the attack was retaliation for that action.

Shafeeq Qureshi, a British citizen of Kashmiri origin and an authorised representative of GreenTree Lodge, named Irshad Ahmad Ganai, his father Abdul Ahad Ganai, known as Ahad Micro, Ganai's brother and several associates in his complaint. He said the group attacked him and Sabir, the 14-year-old son of the lodge's watchman, after officials sealed the chowkidar hut on the property.

The first confrontation began around 8:15 a.m., according to Qureshi. Ganai allegedly entered the lodge premises, banged on the door and threatened him. Qureshi said he repeatedly asked him to leave before pushing him out. The threats continued, he said.

At about 11:30 a.m., Ganai returned in a white Mahindra Scorpio, accompanied by a police constable identified as Abdul Hamid. The constable knocked on Qureshi's door.

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When Qureshi came outside, Ganai allegedly resumed abusing and threatening him. Qureshi took out his phone to record the exchange. Ganai then allegedly kicked and punched him, prompting a physical scuffle.

The constable intervened, separated the two men and left with Ganai.

Qureshi said he informed the police about the incident. Around 12:15 p.m., the station house officer, the chief executive officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority and other police and GDA officials reached GreenTree Lodge.

Their visit concerned a hut on Plot No. 1, Site No. 5, which had been the subject of years of administrative and legal proceedings. The GDA officials sealed the structure under the chief executive's orders.

Qureshi alleges that Ganai, his father and associates had broken an earlier official seal in April 2026 and reoccupied the hut. He said repeated representations to the authorities had failed to prevent the occupation.

The November action by the present GDA leadership, headed by chief executive Alyas Nasir, appeared to give the property owner a measure of relief.

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The relief lasted less than an hour.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., Qureshi started his vehicle near Hotel Khaleel Palace, intending to drive to Gulmarg police station and lodge a formal complaint. Sabir sat in the passenger seat. Qureshi said he saw Ganai approaching with his father, brother, a man identified as Ajaz and several other associates.

The group allegedly shouted threats to kill him and teach him a lesson for getting the hut sealed. Some men picked up rocks and sticks from the embankment and charged towards the vehicle.

Qureshi tried to drive around them. The men surrounded the vehicle and jumped onto it, causing it to strike the embankment.

Ganai's brother allegedly smashed the passenger-side window with a rock and began striking Sabir, attempting to pull the boy out as he screamed.

Qureshi said he tried to shield the child. Ganai then smashed the windshield. The group dragged Qureshi from the driver's seat and assaulted him with punches, kicks, sticks and rocks. They pulled him towards a nearby stream in the direction of Hotel Pine View and continued beating him.

During the attack, Qureshi called the station house officer and asked for immediate police assistance. Personnel reached the location about 15 to 20 minutes later. Both injured men were taken for medical examination.

Qureshi's complaint records bleeding from the nose, back pain, shoulder injuries and broken teeth. Sabir also sustained injuries, while the vehicle suffered substantial damage.

The hut behind the confrontation has a complicated documentary history.

A Crime Branch investigation bearing reference PV-140/2015 examined allegations concerning its occupation and records. Its report, dated January 31, 2019, identified serious irregularities involving an allegedly fictitious registration certificate for an establishment called Bhat Hut, questionable electricity connection records and revenue entries allegedly inserted without government authorisation.

The investigation also examined the circumstances surrounding construction of the hut and recommended action concerning the alleged encroachment.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court referred to the Crime Branch findings in an order dated October 15, 2019, in MP No. 5580/2019. The GDA subsequently issued Order No. GDA/F-1007/2019/1928-30 on October 22, directing Gulmarg police to register an FIR against Abdul Ahad Ganai and others.

FIR No. 12/2019 followed. The criminal proceedings ended in an acquittal on August 1, 2025. The court outcome must be distinguished from the separate administrative and property questions surrounding the hut.

Another High Court order, dated November 29, 2022, directed the GDA to consider de-sealing the chowkidar hut in accordance with applicable law and norms.

Qureshi says the structure was occupied again after its seal was broken in April 2026. A confrontation on April 17 involving the alleged occupiers and the lodge watchman, Dil Pazeer Khan, led to FIR No. 10/2026 at Gulmarg police station.

He maintains that the dispute goes beyond GreenTree Lodge to family land in Gulmarg and Drung, Tangmarg. He has accused influential individuals of interfering with family property and questioned the conduct of officials whose names or actions, he says, feature in earlier Crime Branch investigations, GDA records and Revenue Department documents.

He has also raised allegations concerning individuals associated with tourism and Gondola operations, including ticketing practices.“Those claims need separate documentary examination and responses from the people and departments concerned,” he said in his complaint.

Qureshi says he returned to Kashmir after spending years abroad to invest in his homeland. He describes roughly 13 years of administrative obstacles, property disputes and legal proceedings. He has also questioned the apparent contrast between the difficulties facing his hospitality project and construction activity elsewhere in Gulmarg, calling for scrutiny of building permissions, land records and enforcement decisions.

“I am not asking for special treatment because I hold British citizenship,” Qureshi said.“I am asking for the same protection, fairness and enforcement of the law that should be available to every citizen. It is deeply disturbing that a property dispute which should have been resolved through lawful action has now resulted in violence against me and a 14-year-old boy.”