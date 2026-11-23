Excellera Unifies European Offices Under Group Brand
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MILAN - Excellera is replacing the Barabino & Partners and CZP & Co names at five of its European offices with its group brand, in the latest step in the Italian corporate affairs firm's international expansion.
Barabino's operations in Berlin, London, Munich and Paris, along with CZP's Brussels office, will operate as Excellera from Monday. Both firms will retain their existing names in Italy, where Excellera said they are well established. Teams, leadership and client contacts in the rebranded offices will remain unchanged.
The move marks a shift from the approach Excellera set out when Barabino joined the group in 2024. At the time, it said its constituent firms would keep their own brands and management autonomy.
The new structure gives the specified international offices a common name and a broader proposition spanning public affairs, corporate and financial communications, and data intelligence.
Founded in 2022 around public affairs firm Cattaneo Zanetto Pomposo & Co. and communications consultancy Community, Excellera has grown rapidly through acquisitions. Barabino added a substantial financial communications business and offices beyond Italy.
The group has since acquired Instinctif Partners' Middle East operations and expanded further this year with UK financial communications firm Alma Strategic Communications, Brussels public affairs consultancy Fourtold, and Italian corporate and financial communications firm Ad Hoc.
Its expansion has accelerated since ICG replaced Xenon Private Equity as Excellera's financial partner last December. Following the Fourtold deal, the group reported more than €80 million in revenue and over 400 professionals across 15 offices.
Excellera has also launched a new website, available in English, Italian, French and German, setting out its combined advisory offer and its approach to using data and AI alongside its consultants' expertise. The new visual identity uses an open circle around the initial“e”, a reference, the group says, to connection and its Italian design heritage.
“Our new identity tells the story of the journey we have taken, the people who have shaped it and the ambition that drives us forward,” Zanetto said.“Our offices are strategic hubs that enable us to stand alongside clients in the places where decisions are made: as Excellera, this presence becomes more recognisable and more consistent.
"Our new website sets out our vision of advisory, bringing together expertise, market knowledge, data and artificial intelligence, whilst always placing the value and experience of people at the centre.”
PRovoke Media named Zanetto among its People to Watch for 2026, citing the group's growing standing in European M&A advisory and its investment in AI and data capabilities.
Barabino's operations in Berlin, London, Munich and Paris, along with CZP's Brussels office, will operate as Excellera from Monday. Both firms will retain their existing names in Italy, where Excellera said they are well established. Teams, leadership and client contacts in the rebranded offices will remain unchanged.
The move marks a shift from the approach Excellera set out when Barabino joined the group in 2024. At the time, it said its constituent firms would keep their own brands and management autonomy.
The new structure gives the specified international offices a common name and a broader proposition spanning public affairs, corporate and financial communications, and data intelligence.
Founded in 2022 around public affairs firm Cattaneo Zanetto Pomposo & Co. and communications consultancy Community, Excellera has grown rapidly through acquisitions. Barabino added a substantial financial communications business and offices beyond Italy.
The group has since acquired Instinctif Partners' Middle East operations and expanded further this year with UK financial communications firm Alma Strategic Communications, Brussels public affairs consultancy Fourtold, and Italian corporate and financial communications firm Ad Hoc.
Its expansion has accelerated since ICG replaced Xenon Private Equity as Excellera's financial partner last December. Following the Fourtold deal, the group reported more than €80 million in revenue and over 400 professionals across 15 offices.
Excellera has also launched a new website, available in English, Italian, French and German, setting out its combined advisory offer and its approach to using data and AI alongside its consultants' expertise. The new visual identity uses an open circle around the initial“e”, a reference, the group says, to connection and its Italian design heritage.
“Our new identity tells the story of the journey we have taken, the people who have shaped it and the ambition that drives us forward,” Zanetto said.“Our offices are strategic hubs that enable us to stand alongside clients in the places where decisions are made: as Excellera, this presence becomes more recognisable and more consistent.
"Our new website sets out our vision of advisory, bringing together expertise, market knowledge, data and artificial intelligence, whilst always placing the value and experience of people at the centre.”
PRovoke Media named Zanetto among its People to Watch for 2026, citing the group's growing standing in European M&A advisory and its investment in AI and data capabilities.
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