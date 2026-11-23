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Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous last-mile delivery market is experiencing exponential growth as logistics providers, retailers, and technology companies increase their use of automated delivery systems. The market is projected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2025 to $2.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing use of e-commerce logistics, rising demand for urban delivery services, mounting last-mile delivery costs, advances in autonomous navigation technologies, and the broader implementation of autonomous delivery pilot programs. These factors are encouraging organizations to evaluate scalable alternatives to conventional delivery models, particularly in densely populated areas where speed, efficiency, and cost control are critical.

The autonomous last-mile delivery market is forecast to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.0%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the expansion of autonomous delivery fleets, increasing regulatory approvals for autonomous operations, greater investment in smart-city logistics infrastructure, and rising demand for low-emission transportation. Automation across healthcare, grocery, restaurant, and food delivery operations is also expected to strengthen market opportunities.

Key autonomous last-mile delivery market trends include the wider deployment of delivery drones, increased adoption of ground-based delivery robots, and growing use of electric autonomous delivery vehicles. Logistics operators are also implementing real-time route optimization technologies to improve delivery performance, reduce operating costs, and respond more effectively to changing traffic and order conditions. Contactless delivery solutions remain an important area of investment as businesses seek convenient, efficient, and automated fulfillment options.

The continued expansion of the e-commerce industry is a major driver of autonomous last-mile delivery market growth. Online retailers are placing greater emphasis on same-day and time-sensitive fulfillment to improve customer satisfaction and remain competitive. Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and changing consumer purchasing habits are further accelerating the transition toward automated logistics systems.

E-commerce businesses are adopting autonomous vehicles and drones to complete the final stage of parcel and courier delivery with reduced human intervention. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales reached $304.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, increasing 1.4% from the first quarter. Total U.S. retail sales reached $1.86 trillion during the same period, up 0.4% quarter over quarter. Sustained online sales growth is expected to increase demand for efficient, scalable, and cost-effective autonomous delivery technologies.

Strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important as companies combine logistics networks, electric vehicle fleets, and autonomous driving software to accelerate commercialization. In March 2023, Goggo Network partnered with Oxbotica to integrate Oxbotica's autonomy technology across Goggo Network's electric vehicle fleet for middle- and last-mile operations in Spain. The initial deployment supported payloads of up to 1,500 kilograms, demonstrating the potential for autonomous systems to serve a broad range of logistics requirements.

Market activity also includes investments and acquisitions designed to strengthen delivery infrastructure. In March 2024, Africa-focused private equity firm Adenia Partners acquired The Courier Guy for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to enhance last-mile delivery capabilities in South Africa by leveraging established express parcel services and expanding delivery partner networks, kiosks, and smart-locker infrastructure.

North America was the largest autonomous last-mile delivery market in 2025. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Vehicle Type: Aerial Delivery Drone; Ground Delivery Bots; Self-Driving Trucks And Vans

2) By Solution: Hardware; Software; Service

3) By Range: Short Range; Long Range

4) By Application: Logistics; Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals; Food And Beverages; Retail; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Aerial Delivery Drone: Quadcopters; Fixed-Wing Drones; Hybrid Drones; Delivery Drones With Payload Capacity

2) By Ground Delivery Bots: Wheeled Delivery Robots; Walking Delivery Robots; Automated Trolley Systems

3) By Self-Driving Trucks And Vans: Autonomous Delivery Trucks; Self-Driving Vans For Urban Deliveries; Electric Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Amazon.com Inc.

DHL Group

Geopost

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flirtey Inc.

Flytrex Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Matternet Inc.

Relay Robotics

Starship Technologies Inc.

Nuro Inc.

Kiwi Campus Inc.

Eliport Inc.

Skycart Inc.

Refraction AI Inc.

Robby Technologies Inc.

Udelv Inc.

B-ON GmbH

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Workhorse Group Inc.

Aeva Technologies Pvt Ltd. Baidu Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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