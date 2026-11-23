MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arbor Realty Trust allegedly assured the market its distressed loans were on track for year-end resolution. Its third-quarter report instead showed loan loss reserves up roughly 35% in a single quarter, and the lawsuit says shareholders absorbed that shift.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts shareholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) that a securities class action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The action is brought on behalf of investors who acquired ABR securities during the Class Period defined in the complaint. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Loan loss reserves tied to Arbor's non-performing loans rose from $31.1 million at June 30, 2026 to $41.9 million at the end of the third quarter. That is an increase of about $10.8 million, or roughly 35%, in three months, while delinquencies reached approximately $750 million. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by January 8, 2027.

The Third-Quarter Report That Hit ABR Shareholders

During the Class Period, management told investors the Company "has clear visibility to resolution on non-performing assets" and was "Singularly Focused on Accelerating the Resolution of Non-Performing Assets." The pleading asserts that these statements gave the market a materially misleading picture of a credit book that was deteriorating.

The third-quarter 2026 disclosure pointed the other way. Management acknowledged "pushing our timetable out a little bit" on resolutions. The complaint charges that shareholders who bought on the earlier assurances suffered losses once these results reached the market.

What the Market Absorbed in a Single Quarter



Reserve build: As averred in the complaint, loan loss reserves on non-performing loans climbed to $41.9 million from $31.1 million.

Delinquency load: Roughly $750 million in delinquencies remained at quarter-end. Earlier guidance had said an "aggressive resolution pace will resolve nearly all of these delinquencies by year end."

Resolution target: Management had expected to resolve between $350 million and $400 million of these assets during 2026. Total exposure: Nonperforming assets reached roughly $1.25 billion, combining delinquencies with about $500 million in REO assets.

Why the Credit Signals Allegedly Mattered to ABR Holders

Delinquent loans and REO properties do not earn interest, so every quarter they linger can weigh on the income available to Arbor's shareholders. Plaintiffs allege that ABR's share price reflected management's year-end resolution guidance. On that view, purchasers paid for a cleanup that did not arrive on the schedule investors were given.

"When a lender tells shareholders it can see a clear path to resolving its problem loans, the market tends to take that assurance at face value. The complaint alleges that Arbor's third-quarter results showed reserves and delinquencies moving in the opposite direction. ABR investors deserve to understand whether those assurances were accurate when they were made." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM - For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until January 8, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ABR Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ABR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the ABR class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) alleging materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period. The statements concerned the Company's ability to resolve delinquent loans and reduce REO assets by the end of 2026. The complaint alleges investors were harmed after the Company disclosed that total nonperforming assets had reached roughly $1.25 billion, up around $200 million from the prior quarter. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ABR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ABR stock or securities during the Class Period defined in the complaint and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my ABR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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