MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations focus on CVRx's sales force realignment representations. Shareholders claim that roughly 60% of quota-carrying territory managers were recent hires still ramping toward productivity.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) of a pending medical device securities class action centered on alleged sales force realignment misrepresentations. Class Period: July 25, 2023 through August 6, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... | (212) 363-7500.

Two 60% figures frame this case. CVRX shares fell 60%, or $3.55 per share, on heavy volume after the Company's August 6, 2026 after-hours disclosures, which included a lowered outlook and word that roughly 60% of its quota-carrying territory managers had joined within the prior 18 months. The Court has set January 8, 2027 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, particularly at a single-product company that depends on its own field team. The complaint alleges CVRx shareholders were not told how much of that team was new and still ramping." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Territory Manager Turnover Concentration

Management repeatedly credited the commercial build-out for CVRx's momentum. In its third quarter 2023 results release, management attributed the "impressive performance" of the U.S. heart failure business to "the expansion of our commercial team and the increased positive impacts of our marketing efforts."

The lawsuit asserts that turnover had not stabilized, contrary to management's assurances about the realignment. It further asserts that a significant portion of the team was inexperienced, needed extended training and ramp time, and could not yet generate the productivity required to meet revenue projections. As alleged, the new hires were also concentrated in a subset of regions.

Direct Sales Force Ramp Dynamics in Medical Device Commercialization



Barostim is CVRx's only device, sold primarily to hospitals through a direct U.S. sales organization.

The Company has described its physician audience as approximately 2,500 electrophysiologists, 800 heart failure specialists, and 20,000 general cardiologists.

CVRx's own filings called new-representative training "lengthy" and said new hires "typically require lead time in the field" before reaching expected productivity.

The Company described its direct sales representatives as generally having "substantial and applicable medical device experience." As alleged, most quota carriers were recent hires, a mix that can depress output across an entire territory network.

Why Sales Force Realignment Allegedly Matters to Medical Device Securities Investors

The action claims the commercial outlook presented to the market was set too high for what a largely new, still-ramping sales team could deliver. Because growth expectations rested on field execution, shareholders allegedly purchased at prices that did not reflect the condition of the commercial organization until the outlook was reduced.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until January 8, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVRX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the CVRX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CVRX stock or securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CVRX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges CVRx, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the progress of its U.S. sales force realignment, the stability of its commercial organization, and the sustainability of its Barostim revenue growth. When a reduced outlook tied to weak sales force productivity and a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigative demand were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the CVRX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my CVRX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.