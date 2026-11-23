MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Boeing, RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, covering airborne electronic warfare capabilities, innovations and partnerships.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airborne electronic warfare market is experiencing strong growth as defense organizations invest in advanced technologies designed to improve threat detection, electronic protection, signal disruption and electromagnetic spectrum dominance. The market is projected to increase from $13.15 billion in 2025 to $14.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for electromagnetic spectrum superiority, greater military emphasis on airborne threat detection and the expanding deployment of electronic support systems. The increasing use of radar warning systems aboard military aircraft and the need to protect airborne platforms from hostile electronic signals have also strengthened demand for airborne electronic warfare solutions.

Looking ahead, the airborne electronic warfare market is forecast to reach $19.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026. Growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of advanced electronic attack capabilities, unmanned airborne electronic warfare platforms and resilient spectrum operations. Defense agencies are also deploying multifunctional systems that can identify, assess and respond to emerging threats more rapidly.

Key airborne electronic warfare market trends include the integration of advanced radar warning receivers, electronic support measures and electronic attack systems capable of disrupting hostile radar and communications. Demand for electronic protection technologies is also increasing as military aircraft operate in complex and contested environments. The integration of multiple electronic warfare functions into unified platforms is expected to improve operational flexibility, situational awareness and mission effectiveness.

Rising geopolitical tensions remain a major factor supporting market expansion. Territorial disputes, military competition and national security concerns are prompting governments to strengthen airborne defense capabilities. These conditions are increasing demand for systems that support electronic attack, electronic protection and electronic intelligence missions while helping aircraft detect and counter hostile radar and communications networks. According to the Institute for Economics & Peace, 103 countries were involved in at least one external conflict in the 2026 Global Peace Index, highlighting the increasingly complex international security environment.

Technology development is accelerating across the airborne electronic warfare sector, with a growing focus on artificial intelligence, real-time sensor processing and multi-mission aircraft. In July 2026, Israel Aerospace Industries unveiled ELLYON, a next-generation aircraft combining electronic attack and advanced intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capabilities. The platform incorporates radar and communications jamming, signals intelligence, long-range radar, electro-optical sensing and wide-band satellite communications.

ELLYON uses an AI-powered mission management system to process sensor information in real time, produce actionable intelligence and transmit data to command centers while conducting radar and communications jamming. Its ability to operate from stand-off distances and integrate with multiple large business jet platforms is designed to improve aircraft survivability, shorten intelligence-to-action cycles and strengthen control of the electromagnetic battlespace.

Strategic partnerships are also supporting the development of unmanned airborne electronic warfare and surveillance platforms. In June 2026, Thales partnered with AURA AERO to advance a Medium Altitude Long Endurance drone solution for sovereign intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The initiative is intended to integrate Thales' AirMaster C airborne surveillance radar and electronic warfare systems into AURA AERO's Enbata drone. The resulting platform is expected to support intelligence gathering, maritime surveillance, electronic warfare and counter-drone operations for the French Armed Forces.

North America held the dominant share of the airborne electronic warfare market in 2025, supported by substantial defense expenditure, established aerospace capabilities and continued investment in advanced military technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as regional governments modernize aircraft fleets and strengthen electronic warfare capabilities. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Platform: Manned Aircraft; Unmanned Aircraft; Helicopters

3) By Capability: Electronic Attack; Electronic Protection; Electronic Support

4) By End User: Air Force; Navy; Army

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Antennas; Radio Frequency Receivers; Radio Frequency Transmitters; Signal Processors; Electronic Warfare Controllers

2) By Software: Threat Analysis Software; Signal Processing Software; Mission Planning Software; Electronic Attack Management Software; Electronic Protection Software

3) By Services: System Integration Services; Installation Services; Maintenance And Repair Services; Software Upgrade Services; Training Services; Technical Support Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



The Boeing Company

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Saab AB

ASELSAN A.S.

HENSOLDT AG

QinetiQ Group plc

Honeywell International Inc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Bharat Electronics Limited

Mercury Systems Inc

Terma A/S Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

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