MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via recycled carbon black partnerships, advanced tire compounds, strategic acquisitions, expanded capacity, and high-performance, low-rolling-resistance products.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Black Tire Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon black tire market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising vehicle production, expanding replacement tire demand, and the increasing need for durable, high-performance tire compounds. The market is projected to grow from $12.51 billion in 2025 to $13.37 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion reflects higher passenger and commercial vehicle tire production, growing vehicle ownership, increased tire usage, and sustained demand for abrasion-resistant products.

Looking ahead, the carbon black tire market is forecast to reach $17.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%. Growth is expected to be driven by demand for high-mileage tires, fuel-efficient designs, advanced tire formulations, and high-performance replacement products. Increasing production of electric vehicle and commercial vehicle tires will also create opportunities for carbon black manufacturers and tire material suppliers.

Key carbon black tire market trends include the growing use of high-performance carbon black grades and low-rolling-resistance tire compounds. Manufacturers are increasingly tailoring carbon black formulations to specific tire applications while developing products that improve tread life, strength, abrasion resistance, and overall performance. Demand for long-wear compounds is also rising as vehicle owners and fleet operators seek tires that deliver improved durability and lower lifetime operating costs.

Increasing global vehicle production remains a major market growth driver. Urbanization, improving living standards, higher disposable incomes, and demand for convenient personal transportation are encouraging vehicle purchases. As automotive output rises, tire manufacturers require larger volumes of reinforcing materials that improve tread durability, structural strength, and resistance to wear. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, global vehicle production increased from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, a rise of 3.9%. Global vehicle sales grew by 4.7%, from 95.3 million units to 99.8 million units during the same period.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important within the tire carbon black industry. Producers, tire manufacturers, and research institutions are collaborating to improve recovered carbon black and reduce dependence on petroleum- and coal-derived virgin materials. In January 2025, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. began a development project with Bridgestone Corporation, Kyushu University, and Okayama University to advance the processing of recovered carbon black obtained from end-of-life tires and other polymer products.

The initiative is focused on removing impurities and producing eco Carbon Black with rubber-reinforcement performance comparable to virgin carbon black. The participating organizations will develop processing technology, evaluate rubber and tire performance, and study carbon black surface characteristics and reinforcement mechanisms. The project aims to establish a demonstration plant with annual production capacity of 5,000 tons by fiscal year 2032. These efforts are expected to support tire recycling, strengthen material circularity, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions associated with conventional carbon black manufacturing.

Merger and acquisition activity is also helping suppliers expand capacity and improve geographic reach. In February 2026, Cabot Corporation acquired Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. for $70 million. The transaction is intended to broaden Cabot's global manufacturing footprint, enhance operational flexibility, and reinforce its supply capabilities for tire and industrial rubber applications.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the carbon black tire market in 2025 and is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Furnace Black; Thermal Black; Channel Black; Acetylene Black; Recovered Carbon Black

2) By Tire Type: Passenger Car Tires; Light Commercial Vehicle Tires; Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tires; Two Wheeler Tires; Off The Road Tires; Agricultural Tires

3) By Structure Type: High Structure Carbon Black; Medium Structure Carbon Black; Low Structure Carbon Black

4) By Application: Tire Tread; Tire Sidewall; Inner Liner; Carcass; Bead; Belt

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Replacement Tires; Retreading Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Furnace Black: High Abrasion Furnace; Intermediate Super Abrasion Furnace; Fast Extrusion Furnace; Semi Reinforcing Furnace; General Purpose Furnace Black

2) By Thermal Black: Fine Thermal Black; Medium Thermal Black; Coarse Thermal Black; High Purity Thermal Black

3) By Channel Black: Soft Channel Black; Hard Channel Black; Conductive Channel Black; Pigment Channel Black

4) By Acetylene Black: Conductive Acetylene Black; High Purity Acetylene Black; Battery Grade Acetylene Black; Rubber Grade Acetylene Black

5) By Recovered Carbon Black: Tire Derived Recovered Carbon Black; Mechanical Recovered Carbon Black; Pyrolysis Derived Recovered Carbon Black; Upgraded Recovered Carbon Black

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Birla Carbon India Private Limited

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Orion S.A.

PCBL Limited

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

Denka Company Limited

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc.

Omsk Carbon Group

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

Continental Carbon Company

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co. Ltd.

Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

Bolder Industries

Pyrum Innovations AG

Klean Industries Inc. Shijiazhuang Baoshi Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

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