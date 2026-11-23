MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Ore Recovery and Mining Rates. The lawsuit alleges Kinross reaffirmed its 2.0 million-ounce outlook without disclosing that Round Mountain might be unable to perform the layback in the specified timeframe while preventing dilution of the ore output.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a gold mining securities class action has been filed against Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC). YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU purchased Kinross common stock between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026 and lost money on your KGC investment. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

KGC shares lost $3.20 per share, about 11.585%, in a single trading session. The drop followed Kinross's cut to its 2026 and 2027 attributable production outlook, from 2.0 million to approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces per year. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by January 5, 2027.

The Alleged Ore Recovery Tradeoff Behind the Gold Mining Securities Claims

The action contends Kinross lacked the capability to deliver its self-described "stable" 2.0 million-ounce annual outlook for 2026 through 2028, as they would need to slow the rate of ore recovery in order to prevent significant ore dilution below output projections. Plaintiffs allege investors were not informed of the use of larger equipment working at Round Mountain Phase S, nor that the equipment being used might have carried added dilution risk. They also allege investors were not informed that slower, more selective mining might be needed to protect grades as the layback continued.

Alleged Ore Recovery Impact by the Numbers



Round Mountain output slipped from 32,000 ounces in Q4 2025 to 26,000 ounces in Q1 2026, when cost of sales at the mine reached $2,776 per ounce.

Combined U.S. production was 142,000 ounces in Q2 2026 at $1,871 per ounce. Phase S was described as still being in a stage of higher waste mining.

Company-wide output of 492,563 Au eq. oz. in Q1 and 492,326 Au eq. oz. in Q2 tracked the expected 490,000 to 510,000 ounces per quarter. A stronger second half was expected to meet full-year guidance.

The September 23, 2026 update placed 2026 and 2027 production 2% to 3% below the low end of guidance. At La Coipa in Chile, the same update cited unprecedented winter weather, higher than expected copper grades, and lower recoveries in some sulphide ore.

A Smaller Fleet, a Slower Pit

The update said slower Phase S mining pushes higher-grade ore into future periods. It also said lower mill grades and recoveries mean ounces lost compared with prior estimates. As pleaded, management later tied part of the Round Mountain shortfall to dilution and a shift to smaller shovels, a fix that gives up mining speed in order to preserve gold.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how Phase S was actually being mined while Kinross kept describing its production as on track. Shareholders deserve to know whether the September 23 shortfall was foreseeable." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until January 5, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the KGC Lawsuit

Q: How much did KGC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.585%, a decline of $3.20 per share, after the Company disclosed that it expected full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production of approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces, 2% to 3% below the low end of prior guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the KGC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Kinross Gold Corporation made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period about its ability to deliver stable production of approximately 2.0 million attributable gold equivalent ounces per year for 2026 through 2028. It also alleges misleading statements about operational risks at the Round Mountain Phase S layback. When the September 23, 2026 guidance reduction was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Kinross Gold Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 18, 2026 to September 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do KGC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my KGC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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