MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with modular hybrid CPI/DAF units that improve oil removal, optimize chemical dosing, lower maintenance, enable scalability and support compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Corrugated Plates Interceptor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corrugated plates interceptor market is experiencing strong growth as industrial operators increase investment in efficient wastewater treatment and oil-water separation systems. The market is projected to grow from $0.81 billion in 2025 to $0.86 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.14 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising industrial wastewater volumes, mounting concerns about environmental pollution, expanding oil and gas processing operations, and continued development across chemical manufacturing industries. The implementation of wastewater discharge regulations has also encouraged industrial facilities to adopt corrugated plate interceptor systems that improve the removal of oil, grease and suspended solids from wastewater streams.

Future growth in the corrugated plates interceptor market is expected to be driven by stricter environmental compliance standards and increased investment in sustainable water infrastructure. Industrial and municipal operators are adopting advanced separation technologies to improve water quality, support water reuse and reduce the environmental impact of wastewater discharge. Urban wastewater treatment projects and industrial infrastructure development are also creating new opportunities for corrugated plate interceptor manufacturers and wastewater treatment technology providers.

Key corrugated plates interceptor market trends include the adoption of modular systems that can be scaled according to treatment capacity, growing demand for high-efficiency oil-water separation, and increased use of corrosion-resistant materials. Customers are also prioritizing compact, low-maintenance and energy-efficient systems that can be integrated into existing treatment facilities. These requirements are influencing product development across manufacturing, petrochemical, chemical processing, energy and other wastewater-intensive industries.

Expanding manufacturing activity is a significant market driver. As manufacturers increase production capacity to meet consumer and industrial demand, wastewater volumes containing oil, grease and suspended contaminants are also rising. Corrugated plate interceptors help facilities improve effluent quality, support downstream treatment processes and manage environmental compliance costs. According to the UK House of Commons Library, monthly manufacturing output increased by 0.1% in January 2026, with five of 13 subsectors recording growth. Manufacturing output also expanded by 1.5% during the three months to January 2026 compared with the preceding quarter.

Oil and gas operations represent another important source of demand for corrugated plate interceptor systems. Exploration, production, refining and processing facilities require dependable wastewater treatment technologies to separate hydrocarbons and solids before discharge, recycling or additional treatment. Continued energy consumption, industrialization and population growth are sustaining investment in oil and natural gas infrastructure. In December 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported oil production of 13.3 million barrels per day and natural gas production of 128 billion cubic feet per day, highlighting the substantial scale of operations requiring effective water management.

Technology innovation is further strengthening the corrugated plates interceptor market outlook. Hybrid CPI and dissolved air flotation systems are gaining attention because they combine gravity-based separation with enhanced flotation processes. These solutions can improve oil and suspended-solids removal, optimize chemical dosing and reduce maintenance requirements while maintaining a compact modular footprint.

In October 2024, Australia-based industrial wastewater treatment specialist SWA Water introduced a hybrid CPI/DAF unit for industrial applications. The system integrates corrugated plate oil separation with dissolved air flotation technology. Its deployment at the Fujairah Oil Terminal FZC in the United Arab Emirates reduced inlet oil concentrations from 2,000 parts per million to below one part per million, demonstrating the potential of hybrid wastewater treatment systems to support regulatory compliance and higher-quality treated water.

North America was the largest region in the corrugated plates interceptor market in 2025, supported by established industrial operations, environmental regulation and investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 as industrialization, urban development and water-quality initiatives accelerate. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Single Layer Corrugated Plates; Multi-Layer Corrugated Plates

2) By Material: Steel; Aluminum; Polymer; Other Materials

3) By Design: Flat Plate Design; Angled Plate Design; Cylindrical Plate Design

4) By Application: Oil And Gas Industry; Wastewater Treatment; Chemical Processing; Food And Beverage Processing; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Industrial Sector; Commercial Sector; Residential Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Single Layer Corrugated Plates: Horizontal Single Layer Corrugated Plates; Vertical Single Layer Corrugated Plates; Modular Single Layer Corrugated Plates; Fixed Frame Single Layer Corrugated Plates

2) By Multi-Layer Corrugated Plates: Stacked Multi Layer Corrugated Plates; Modular Multi Layer Corrugated Plates; High Density Multi Layer Corrugated Plates; Removable Pack Multi Layer Corrugated Plates

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Corrugated Plates Interceptor market report include:



Veolia Environnement SA

The AES Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

World Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Ovivo Inc.

Santacc Energy Pvt Ltd.

Water Standard Holdings Inc.

Paramount Limited

Enviro-Tech Systems Inc.

Waterman Engineers Australia Pty Ltd.

WTE Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd.

VIRIDIS Engineering Sdn. Bhd.

Krofta Engineering Inc.

Vishuddhi Enviro Pvt. Ltd.

NeoTech Water Solutions

SaiYash Technologies Pvt Ltd.

DS21 Co. Ltd.

Potential Engineering

Heetu Chemicals & Alkalies Pvt Ltd. Enhydra Limited.

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