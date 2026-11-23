MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with energy-efficient, compact e-beam systems that cut power, chemical, waste and operating costs while expanding into sterilization and wastewater treatment.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green Electron Accelerator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green electron accelerator market is experiencing rapid growth as industries increase investment in energy-efficient irradiation, sterilization, wastewater treatment and emissions-control technologies. The market is projected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2025 to $3.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by stricter industrial wastewater treatment requirements, wider use of radiation sterilization in healthcare, expanding food safety and irradiation applications, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations. The adoption of electron beam technologies across industrial processing operations has also strengthened demand for systems that can improve productivity while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

The green electron accelerator market is forecast to reach $5.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the transition toward renewable energy-powered accelerators, rising demand for sustainable waste treatment systems and continued advances in compact accelerator design. Investment in green industrial infrastructure and the expansion of medical and pharmaceutical sterilization applications will provide additional opportunities for market participants.

Key green electron accelerator market trends include the adoption of energy-efficient accelerator technologies and the growing use of electron beam systems in wastewater treatment, emissions reduction and waste management. Demand for compact and portable electron accelerator systems is also increasing as operators seek flexible solutions that can be integrated into existing facilities. At the same time, advances in high-precision beam control, monitoring and efficiency optimization are improving system performance across healthcare, packaging, advanced materials and environmental applications.

Rising awareness of energy efficiency is a major factor supporting market expansion. Green electron accelerators can help industrial and medical facilities maintain high-performance processing while lowering energy requirements and operating expenses. This capability aligns with broader corporate sustainability targets and government policies intended to improve energy productivity. According to the Alliance to Save Energy, U.S. energy efficiency policies contributed to economic growth of 2.8% in 2024, while primary energy consumption increased by only 0.5% year over year. This resulted in a 2.3% improvement in energy productivity, highlighting the economic value of energy-efficient technologies.

Technology providers are responding by developing irradiation systems that reduce energy use, operating costs and dependence on chemicals or radioactive sources. In March 2024, Belgium-based particle accelerator technology provider IBA Worldwide signed a contract to install its Be Efficient electron beam irradiation system in Germany. The system is designed to deliver high-dose performance with lower energy consumption and operating costs. Its capabilities support more sustainable sterilization and industrial processing in sectors including healthcare, packaging and advanced materials.

International partnerships are also helping suppliers expand access to green electron accelerator technology. In October 2025, China-based nuclear technology equipment manufacturer CGN Dasheng partnered with Poland's Institute of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology to deliver its first electron accelerator to the European Union. The collaboration is intended to support environmental and industrial irradiation applications while strengthening international technology exchange and CGN Dasheng's presence in the European market.

North America was the largest region in the green electron accelerator market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Linear Electron Accelerators; Compact Electron Accelerators; Industrial Electron Accelerators

2) By Energy Source: Renewable Energy; Conventional Energy

3) By Application: Industrial Wastewater; Medical Wastewater; Medical Solid Waste; Antibiotic Residue; Flue Gas Treatment; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Facilities; Food Processing Companies; Industrial Manufacturing Units; Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Linear Electron Accelerators: Medical Radiation Therapy Linear Electron Accelerators; Research Laboratory Linear Electron Accelerators; High Energy Physics Linear Electron Accelerators; Industrial Processing Linear Electron Accelerators; Radiation Sterilization Linear Electron Accelerators

2) By Compact Electron Accelerators: Portable Medical Electron Accelerators; Compact Industrial Irradiation Electron Accelerators; Research And Development Compact Electron Accelerators; Compact Security Scanning Electron Accelerators; Compact Material Processing Electron Accelerators

3) By Industrial Electron Accelerators: Food Irradiation Electron Accelerators; Polymer Cross Linking Electron Accelerators; Surface Treatment Electron Accelerators; Wastewater Treatment Electron Accelerators; Medical Equipment Sterilization Electron Accelerators

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Green Electron Accelerator market report include:



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Nissin Electric Co Ltd

Varex Imaging Corporation

Ion Beam Applications SA

Sterigenics International LLC

ScandiNova Systems AB

Energy Sciences Inc

EBEAM Services Inc

NHV Corporation

Beta Gamma Service GmbH & Co KG

VIVIRAD SAS

Mevex Corporation

Wasik Associates Inc

Sterilization & Technologies Solutions LLC

CGN Dasheng Electron Accelerator Technology Co Ltd

Vanform Company Inc IBA Worldwide.

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