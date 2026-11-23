The WTW 2027 Global Medical Trends survey of health insurers found that the average gross cost of medical health benefits is projected to increase by 10.2% globally in 2027, following an expected increase of 10.1% in 2026 and a rise of 9.8% in 2025.

Regionally, the highest cost increases are expected in Asia Pacific at 12.6%, while the Middle East and Africa are anticipating the sharpest acceleration among regions, from 10.1% in 2026 to 11.2% in 2027.

Medical cost increases in North America are projected to remain at 10.5%, while Latin America is also expected to remain unchanged at 10.3%. In Europe, medical cost increases are projected to ease slightly, from 8.4% in 2026 to 8.3% in 2027.

In the US, medical cost increases are projected to stay at 10.3% in 2027, which is the same as 2026 but higher than 2025's 9.4%. In Canada, costs are expected to increase by 11.5%, after being at 12.0% in 2026.

According to the survey, nearly half (49%) of insurers that expect higher medical and pharmacy trends over the next three years expect those increased trends to persist for longer.

New medical technologies remain the leading factor driving medical and pharmacy costs, with 76% of insurers citing it among their top five drivers. Provider fee increases (65%) and pharmaceutical advancements (45%) follow.

Cancer remains the leading condition driving total medical costs globally, with 62% of insurers identifying it as a top cost condition. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of insurers reported an increase in cancer diagnoses among patients under 40 compared with the past two years.

When looking specifically at the fastest-growing conditions by cost, cardiovascular conditions rank first (54%), followed by cancer (51%) and diabetes (28%). Significantly, it is these fast-growing conditions that often require the costliest ongoing treatment, specialist care and long-term management.

“Globally, insurers are expecting higher cost trends to persist for more than three years, while reporting increasing pressure from employers to reduce plan rates,” said Courtney Stubblefield, Strategy & Specialty Leader, Health & Benefits, WTW. This indicates that cost management measures, such as how and where care is accessed, and cost-sharing design initiatives, will remain a central focus for employers for the foreseeable future.

“In the US, healthcare costs remain under sustained pressure from new medical technologies, specialty pharmaceuticals, and the rising use of GLP-1 therapies, alongside higher provider costs and the ongoing demands of chronic and complex conditions. To manage this, employers need a multiyear, multifaceted strategy that addresses pharmacy spending and high-cost conditions – such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes- while keeping care affordable and accessible for employees.”

Figure 1. Global medical trends (gross), 2025–2027, globally and by region