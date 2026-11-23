MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Casualty Underwriting Misrepresentations: The lawsuit claims Everest grew its U.S. casualty book on underpriced, under-reserved risk while assuring investors otherwise, before roughly $2.2 billion in reserve charges followed.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Everest common stock between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Roughly $2.2 billion in reserve charges followed Everest's push into U.S. casualty insurance. The complaint alleges that those charges, along with purchased protection against further losses and an exit from portions of the casualty business, caused substantial investor losses in a case asserting insurance securities fraud claims centered on how the Company allegedly selected, priced, and reserved for casualty risk. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by December 28, 2026.

The Social Inflation Factor

Commercial casualty insurers across the industry have contended with social inflation, meaning claim costs that climb faster than ordinary inflation because of larger verdicts and settlements, third-party litigation funding, and rising legal expenses. Because casualty claims can take years to resolve, an insurer must build those costs into both the premiums it charges and the reserves it records. According to the lawsuit, Everest said it closely monitored these trends and reviewed its reserves every quarter.

The Alleged Casualty Underwriting Methodology

Beginning in 2020, Everest significantly expanded its U.S. casualty business, and management portrayed that growth as disciplined and profitable. Investors were told that underwriting had been strengthened, that pricing and policy terms had improved, and that exposure to risks prone to social inflation had been reduced. The lawsuit contends that Everest instead remained concentrated in the very risks it claimed to have reduced.

Key Casualty Underwriting Allegations for Shareholders



Everest allegedly stayed materially exposed to casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business that management said had been reduced or exited.

Portions of the casualty book were allegedly priced too low for the losses that business was expected to generate.

Reserves were allegedly insufficient. Because a reserve increase is booked as an expense, this allegedly understated liabilities and expenses and materially overstated earnings.

Addressing these issues allegedly required substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and casualty business reductions that sacrificed recurring premium revenue. The adequacy of approximately $24.6 billion in loss and loss adjustment expense reserves, as reported at year-end 2023, is drawn into question by the allegations.

"This case presents important questions about underwriting and reserve disclosure obligations in the commercial casualty insurance sector, where shareholders rely on loss estimates to judge the quality of reported earnings. The complaint alleges that roughly $2.2 billion in reserve charges followed assurances that casualty risk had been carefully selected and priced. Shareholders are entitled to accurate information about how an insurer prices and reserves for the risks it writes." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EG Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the EG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EG stock or securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Everest Group, Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned the discipline of its U.S. casualty underwriting, the adequacy of its policy pricing, its exposure to social inflation, and the sufficiency of its loss reserves. When reserve charges totaling roughly $2.2 billion, protection against further adverse development, and an exit from portions of the casualty business were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the EG class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do EG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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