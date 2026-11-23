Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water-Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water-wastewater treatment market is experiencing rapid growth as governments, municipalities and industries increase investment in water quality, sanitation and resource conservation. The market is projected to grow from $349.6 billion in 2025 to $395.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

Historic market growth has been supported by accelerating industrialization and the resulting increase in wastewater generation. Expanding urban populations have also strengthened demand for municipal water treatment services and modern sewage infrastructure. At the same time, stricter environmental regulations governing effluent discharge, greater awareness of waterborne disease prevention and continued investment in sanitation systems have encouraged the adoption of advanced water and wastewater treatment technologies.

The water-wastewater treatment market is forecast to reach $657.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the adoption of smart water management systems equipped with artificial intelligence analytics, increased investment in water reuse and recycling infrastructure and the deployment of sensor-based, real-time monitoring platforms. Demand for decentralized wastewater treatment systems is also expected to rise, particularly in rural and remote communities that are not served by centralized infrastructure.

Water scarcity remains a major catalyst for market expansion. Climate-related changes in rainfall patterns are disrupting freshwater availability and reducing the replenishment of essential water resources. Water-wastewater treatment systems enable treated water to be recycled and reused, increasing the supply of usable water while reducing dependence on freshwater sources. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, approximately half of the global population experiences severe water scarcity during at least part of the year. In November 2024, the organization reported that 3.6 billion people were facing water shortages, with that number projected to exceed 5 billion by 2050.

Technology innovation is reshaping water purification and wastewater treatment operations. Key market trends include AI-enabled predictive maintenance, Internet of Things-based water quality monitoring networks, energy-efficient membrane filtration, circular water reuse systems and zero-liquid-discharge technologies. Digital twin models are also being integrated into treatment facilities to support real-time operational optimization, improve system reliability and reduce energy and maintenance costs.

Market participants are introducing next-generation ultrafiltration membrane technologies to enhance contaminant removal, improve permeability and strengthen operational performance. In March 2023, DuPont launched DuPont Multibore PRO for municipal and industrial water treatment applications. The ultrafiltration membrane is designed to improve fouling resistance and durability while lowering lifecycle costs. The technology supports more reliable and energy-efficient water purification and wastewater treatment operations for utilities and industrial users.

Strategic acquisitions are further consolidating expertise across the global water technology sector. In May 2023, Xylem Inc. acquired Evoqua Water Technologies for approximately $7.5 billion. The transaction expanded Xylem's international presence and strengthened its portfolio of municipal and industrial water treatment solutions. It also enhanced the combined organization's ability to address water scarcity, water quality and infrastructure resilience through a broader range of technologies and services.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for water-wastewater treatment in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Growth is supported by urbanization, industrial expansion, infrastructure development and increasing regulatory attention to water quality. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Treatment Technologies; Equipment And Machinery; Consumables And Chemicals; Aftermarket Services And Maintenance

2) By Operation: Treatment Plants; Operation And Maintenance Services

3) By Process Type: Physical Treatment; Chemical Treatment; Biological Treatment; Thermal Treatment; Electrochemical Treatment

4) By Application: Drinking Water Treatment; Wastewater And Sewage Treatment; Industrial Effluent Management; Recycled And Reuse Water Systems

5) By End User: Municipalities And Utilities; Industrial Enterprises; Agricultural Facilities; Commercial Establishments

Subsegments:

1) By Treatment Technologies: Membrane Filtration; Sludge Treatment; Disinfection Technologies

2) By Equipment And Machinery: Pumps And Pumping Systems; Filtration Systems; Aeration Equipment; Clarifiers And Sedimentation Tanks; Mixing And Agitation Equipment; Membrane Modules And Systems

3) By Consumables And Chemicals: Coagulants; Flocculants; Disinfectants; pH Adjusters; Activated Carbon; Filter Media

4) By Aftermarket Services And Maintenance: Installation Services; Operation And Maintenance Services; Repair And Replacement Services; Performance Monitoring Services; Spare Parts Supply

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

