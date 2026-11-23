MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding Will Support 600 Farmers Across 13 States With Regenerative and Organic Practices, Farm Infrastructure and Market Access

KUTZTOWN, Pa., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodale Institute, a global leader in regenerative organic agriculture research, education and farmer training, announced that applications are open for the Rodale Institute Farm Fund, a $17 million grant program that will provide direct financial support to 600 farmers implementing regenerative and organic agricultural practices, investing in farm infrastructure and expanding market opportunities.

The Farm Fund is available to eligible agricultural producers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Funding opportunities range from regenerative and organic practices, high tunnels and irrigation infrastructure, organic transition, and production planning and investments that help farmers reach new markets. Qualifying farmers who lease rather than own their farmland may also be eligible to participate.

“The needs of every farm are different, which is why this funding was designed to give farmers flexibility to invest where it can make the greatest difference,” said Dr. Kristie Wendelberger, Southern Region Research Director for Rodale Institute.“That could mean improving irrigation,, transitioning to organic practices or finding new ways to bring their products to market. These are practical investments that can have a real impact on a farm's future.”

In addition to direct funding, the Farm Fund provides technical assistance, resources and guidance to help farmers successfully implement projects that improve soil health, increase farm resilience, strengthen market access and support the long-term viability of their operations. Funding also supports eligible certification costs, including USDA Organic and Regenerative Organic Certified certification.

“For nearly 80 years, farmers have been at the heart of Rodale Institute's work, and we've seen firsthand that they know what their farms need to succeed,” said Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute.“What they don't always have are the resources to make those investments possible. The Farm Fund is about changing that by putting meaningful capital directly into farmers' hands so they can invest in their land and strengthen their businesses.”

The Farm Fund will run through March 2028 and is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications are now open and will be accepted on a rolling basis until available funds are expended. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Farmers in eligible states can learn more about available funding opportunities, eligibility requirements and the application process at .

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ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2025, the Institute's groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 78-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity's survival. Learn more at rodaleinstitute.org.

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