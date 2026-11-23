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Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Packaged Water Treatment Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged water treatment market is experiencing rapid growth as municipalities, industries and residential users seek efficient, compact and decentralized water purification systems. The market is projected to increase from $29.72 billion in 2025 to $33.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising demand for safe drinking water, expanding industrial water treatment requirements and continued urbanization. Infrastructure development, greater investment in municipal water projects and mounting concerns about limited freshwater resources have also increased the adoption of packaged water treatment solutions. These systems offer an efficient option for locations that require rapid installation, flexible capacity and dependable treatment performance.

The packaged water treatment market is forecast to reach $51.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by increasing demand for decentralized water infrastructure, higher investment in sustainable water resource management and wider adoption of advanced membrane-based treatment technologies. Industrial wastewater recycling initiatives and the deployment of emergency water purification systems are also expected to create significant market opportunities.

Key packaged water treatment market trends include the growing use of compact and modular systems, increased demand for quick-deployment purification equipment and a stronger preference for energy-efficient technologies. Customers are also prioritizing integrated systems with reduced maintenance requirements, smaller installation footprints and improved water recovery rates. These capabilities make packaged solutions increasingly suitable for municipal, commercial, industrial and residential applications.

Water scarcity remains one of the most important factors influencing market expansion. Population growth, urban development and increasing per-capita consumption are placing additional pressure on limited surface water and groundwater resources. Packaged water treatment systems help address these challenges by enabling on-site purification, water reuse and the treatment of alternative water sources. This can reduce dependence on freshwater supplies while improving access to safe water in water-stressed communities.

According to information published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization in November 2024, approximately half of the global population experiences severe water scarcity during at least part of the year. Around 3.6 billion people currently face water shortages, and the number is projected to exceed 5 billion by 2050. These conditions are increasing the need for scalable water purification infrastructure that can be installed quickly and operated efficiently.

Product innovation is further strengthening the packaged water treatment market. Manufacturers are developing advanced compact purification systems that improve water efficiency, simplify maintenance and reduce space requirements. In November 2023, EcoWater Systems launched eFlow, a tankless reverse osmosis system for residential users. The system provides purified water on demand without a storage tank and incorporates multi-stage filtration, enhanced water recovery and a compact design. These features support reduced water waste, improved hygiene and more efficient use of installation space.

Strategic partnerships are also helping water treatment providers expand their capabilities and serve specialized applications. In August 2024, India-based Alantech Industrial Solutions partnered with UAE-based Al Shalal Pure Drinking Water LLC to supply a turnkey bottled water treatment plant featuring advanced reverse osmosis technology. The packaged and containerized system was designed to improve bottled water production efficiency and strengthen operational performance.

Asia-Pacific dominated the packaged water treatment market in 2025 and is expected to remain a rapidly growing regional market throughout the forecast period. Regional demand is being supported by population expansion, industrial development, urban infrastructure investment and the need for reliable access to treated water. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By System Type: Containerized Systems; Skid Mounted Systems; Modular Systems; Mobile Treatment Systems; Compact Integrated Systems

2) By Technology: Membrane Filtration; Disinfection Systems; Clarification And Sedimentation; Biological Treatment; Sludge Treatment

3) By Application: Municipal Drinking Water Supply; Industrial Process Water Treatment; Effluent And Sewage Treatment; Remote And Rural Water Supply; Emergency And Disaster Relief

4) By End User: Municipal Governments And Utilities; Oil And Gas Sector; Construction And Mining Camps; Military And Defense; Hotels Resorts And Institutions; Food And Beverage Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Containerized Systems: Standard Containerized Units; High Capacity Containerized Units; Custom Engineered Containerized Units

2) By Skid Mounted Systems: Compact Skid Units; High Flow Skid Units; Field Assembled Skid Units

3) By Modular Systems: Pre Engineered Modular Units; Expandable Modular Units; Process Based Modular Units

4) By Mobile Treatment Systems: Trailer Mounted Systems; Vehicle Based Treatment Systems; Rapid Deployment Systems

5) By Compact Integrated Systems: All In One Integrated Systems; Space Optimized Integrated Systems; Multi Barrier Integrated Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Veolia Environnement S.A.

Pentair plc

Aquatech International LLC

Fluence Corporation Limited

Ion Exchange Ltd.

Smith & Loveless Inc.

SWA Water Australia

Bio-Microbics Inc.

Organica Water Inc.

Hydro-Dyne Engineering

Osmoflo Holdings Pty Ltd.

De.mem Limited

Membratec SA

Ecologix Environmental Systems

Lenntech B.V.

SFC Environmental Technologies

BioKube

Global Treat Inc.

Pollution Control Systems Inc.

Westech Engineering Inc.

Aqua Clear Water Treatment Specialists

Pure Aqua Inc. Kanadevia Corporation

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