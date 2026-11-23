MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Brand Health and Store Traffic Misrepresentations. The lawsuit claims Lululemon promoted its turnaround plan while store traffic and product demand were allegedly deteriorating

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

In less than six months, roughly $1 billion came off the midpoint of Lululemon's fiscal 2026 revenue outlook. The March guidance of $11.350 billion to $11.500 billion was cut twice, falling to $10.350 billion to $10.500 billion by September 3, 2026. This athletic apparel securities fraud case centers on alleged store traffic and brand health misrepresentations, made while the demand erosion behind those cuts was allegedly already underway. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by January 4, 2027.

Store Traffic and Brand Health: The Core of the Alleged Securities Fraud

The complaint alleges that Lululemon overstated the strength of its business and its brand health. It also alleges the Company overstated a turnaround plan built on product creation, product activation, and enterprise enablement. Behind those assurances, store traffic and product demand were allegedly deteriorating as new launches landed softer than planned and negative media and social-media commentary persisted, particularly in North America and Mainland China.

Key Brand Health Allegations for Shareholders



A premium brand under pressure: Lululemon's products had increasingly come to be viewed as uninspired as new competitors entered premium activewear, the lawsuit contends.

North America at the core: The Americas generated 71% of 2025 net revenue, so alleged U.S. traffic weakness struck the heart of the business.

China as a growth story: Mainland China, 16% of 2025 net revenue, was presented as a growth engine even as demand there allegedly softened.

Launches that missed: New products allegedly drew a weaker consumer reception than planned, undercutting the demand the turnaround relied on. Reputational flashpoints: A proxy contest with the Company's founder and mid-April questions about product composition allegedly fueled negative brand commentary.

The Social Media Commentary Factor

Negative brand commentary across traditional and social media allegedly weighed directly on store visits and top-line results. According to the lawsuit, public messaging kept emphasizing turnaround progress while that pressure went unresolved.

"This case presents important questions about brand health disclosure obligations in the athletic apparel sector, where a turnaround story rises or falls on store traffic and product demand. The complaint alleges investors were not given an accurate picture of how those drivers were trending before Lululemon reduced its revenue outlook by roughly $1 billion." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LULU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the LULU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LULU stock or securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LULU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Lululemon made materially false or misleading statements about the strength of its business, its brand health, its turnaround plan, and whether its FY 2026 guidance was achievable. According to the complaint, store traffic and product demand were deteriorating at the time. When the Company cut its FY 2026 guidance on June 4, 2026 and again on September 3, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the LULU class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do LULU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LULU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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