MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles DJI, Yamaha, XAG, Trimble and Quantum-Systems, covering agricultural UAV offerings, precision monitoring, spraying innovations and competitive activity.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is experiencing rapid growth as farmers increasingly deploy drone technology to improve crop monitoring, spraying, field mapping and agricultural productivity. The market is projected to expand from $2.51 billion in 2025 to $2.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for precision agriculture, higher labor costs and the growing adoption of drone-based crop monitoring. The expanding use of aerial imaging for agricultural field assessment, together with the need for more efficient pesticide and fertilizer application, has also strengthened demand for agriculture UAV solutions.

The agriculture UAV market is forecast to reach $5.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2026. Key growth drivers include increasing demand for autonomous agricultural drone operations, greater adoption of multispectral and hyperspectral imaging, and wider deployment of precision spraying systems. The growing need for real-time agricultural data collection and the increasing use of UAVs in large-scale commercial farming are also expected to support market expansion.

Prominent agriculture UAV market trends include the use of drones for precision crop monitoring, pesticide application, soil analysis and field mapping. Agricultural producers are also adopting multispectral and hyperspectral sensors to assess crop health and identify field-level variations. Demand for high-capacity spraying systems is increasing, particularly among operators managing large agricultural areas that require faster coverage and consistent application.

The continued adoption of precision agriculture is expected to be a major catalyst for agriculture unmanned aerial vehicle market growth. Data-driven farming practices help producers make more informed decisions, optimize resources and improve crop yields. Agriculture UAVs support these objectives by enabling aerial crop monitoring, crop health analysis, precision spraying and real-time field data collection. These capabilities can improve operational efficiency while supporting more targeted use of water, fertilizers and crop protection products.

Global changes in agricultural management practices further reinforce the demand for advanced monitoring technologies. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, organic agriculture was practiced in more than 180 countries in 2026, with nearly 99 million hectares of agricultural land managed organically by at least 4.8 million farmers worldwide. The scale and geographic reach of modern agricultural operations are increasing the need for efficient crop assessment and resource management solutions.

Agriculture drone manufacturers are investing in advanced UAV platforms with dual-battery spraying capabilities, greater payload capacities and intelligent field-management systems. In July 2026, DJI Agriculture launched the DJI Agras T55 and DJI Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System. The agricultural UAVs incorporate millimeter-wave radar, quad-vision obstacle detection, and intelligent spraying and spreading technologies. These features are designed to support safer operations, more precise crop protection and efficient management across diverse agricultural environments.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In July 2026, Multicopter Warehouse LLC acquired the assets of Foundation AG for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Multicopter Warehouse's agricultural UAV distribution network, strengthen its precision agriculture capabilities and enhance sales, training, maintenance and customer support for agricultural spray drone solutions across the U.S. Midwest.

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the agriculture unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

2) By Payload: Cameras; Multispectral Sensors; Hyperspectral Sensors; Thermal Sensors; Light Detection And Ranging Sensors; Spraying Systems; Other Payloads

3) By Application: Crop Monitoring; Soil Analysis; Irrigation Management; Crop Spraying; Planting And Seeding

4) By End User: Agricultural Research Institutes; Agricultural Service Providers; Government Agencies; Agri Business Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Conventional Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Vertical Takeoff Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Catapult Launched Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Hand Launched Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

2) By Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Single Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Multi Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Coaxial Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Tandem Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

3) By Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Tilt Rotor Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Tilt Wing Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Lift And Cruise Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Tail Sitter Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

4) By Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Indoor Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Outdoor Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

5) By Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Fixed Wing Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Rotary Wing Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Hybrid Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

XAG Co. Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Quantum-Systems GmbH

Parrot Drones SAS

Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited

EAVISION Robotic Technologies Co. Ltd.

Wingtra AG

Pix4D SA

Delair SAS

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co. Ltd.

JOUAV Automation Tech Co. Ltd.

Hylio Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Drone Volt SA

ABZ Innovation Kft.

Draganfly Inc.

Harris Aerial LLC

TopXGun Robotics Co. Ltd. FlyDragon Drone Technology Co. Ltd.

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