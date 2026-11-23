MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with autonomous drone audits that improve inventory accuracy and visibility, reduce labor and discrepancies, enhance safety, and streamline warehouse operations.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Industrial Inventory Tracking Drone Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous industrial inventory tracking drone market is experiencing significant expansion as warehouses, distribution centers and industrial facilities accelerate automation initiatives. The market is projected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2025 to $0.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing warehouse automation, more complex inventory management requirements and wider adoption of barcode and radio-frequency identification technologies. Demand for faster stock audits and the continued expansion of e-commerce fulfillment operations have also encouraged organizations to deploy autonomous drones for inventory tracking.

Looking ahead, the autonomous industrial inventory tracking drone market is forecast to reach $2.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.0%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for real-time inventory visibility, labor-efficient auditing and automated inventory management. Continued investment in smart warehouse infrastructure will further support the deployment of autonomous warehouse drones.

Key market trends include autonomous inventory auditing, drone-based stock verification, indoor drone navigation, automated warehouse inventory scanning and real-time inventory monitoring. These capabilities help warehouse operators increase inventory accuracy, reduce cycle-counting times, improve employee safety and support efficient high-volume fulfillment operations.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and logistics is a major factor supporting market development. Increased internet and smartphone adoption continues to encourage online shopping, creating greater demand for warehousing, inventory control, order fulfillment and delivery services. As shipment volumes rise, logistics operators require faster and more accurate methods of monitoring stock across increasingly complex facilities.

Autonomous industrial inventory tracking drones address these requirements by automating repetitive inventory checks and capturing data in hard-to-reach storage areas. Their deployment can reduce dependence on manual counting, limit inventory discrepancies and provide more timely information for warehouse management systems. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. retail e-commerce sales rose 9.7% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same quarter of 2025, outpacing the 4.0% increase in total retail sales over that period.

Technology providers are advancing autonomous inventory scanning systems with improved sensors, cameras, barcode scanners, onboard computing and artificial intelligence. These developments are designed to support continuous monitoring and reliable navigation in demanding warehouse and industrial environments.

In February 2026, Corvus Robotics introduced Corvus One for Cold Chain, an autonomous inventory management drone system designed for freezer environments ranging from -20F to ambient temperatures. The system supports frequent autonomous inventory cycle counts while operating amid extreme cold, airflow, frost, glare and condensation. Industrial-grade barcode scanners use adaptive focus and exposure control, while automated flight stabilization compensates for airflow generated by freezer blowers and door activity. The platform can also operate without Wi-Fi, localization markers, lighting modifications or specialized barcodes.

Strategic partnerships are also contributing to innovation in the autonomous inventory drone market. In March 2025, Honeywell International partnered with Corvus Robotics to integrate Honeywell's SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software into Corvus autonomous inventory drones. The collaboration targets improved barcode scanning accuracy, real-time inventory mapping, stronger stock visibility and lower operational costs across warehouses and distribution centers. It also aims to reduce inventory discrepancies, optimize labor allocation and streamline supply chain operations.

North America was the dominant region in the autonomous industrial inventory tracking drone market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Inventory Identification Technology: Barcode Scanning; Quick Response Code Scanning; Radio Frequency Identification Scanning; Optical Character Recognition; Computer Vision Based Object Recognition

3) By End Use: Warehouse And Distribution Centers; Manufacturing And Production Facilities; Pharmaceuticals And Cold Chain; E Commerce Fulfillment

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Drone Airframe; Propulsion System; Battery System; Navigation Sensors

2) By Software: Flight Control Software; Fleet Management Software; Inventory Management Software; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Software

3) By Services: Deployment And Integration Services; Maintenance And Repair Services; Software Updates And Technical Support; Training And Consulting Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Hardis Group

Aerodyne Group

HoverSpect Inc.

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited

Verity AG

Gather AI Inc.

UVIONIX Technologies GmbH

Avilon Robotics GmbH

Corvus Robotics Inc.

Infinium Robotics Pte. Ltd.

FlytBase Inc.

UVL Robotics LLC

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.

Robodrone Industries LLP

DOKS Innovation GmbH

DroneScan (Pty) Ltd. Exyn Technologies Inc.

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