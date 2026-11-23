MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: OI shares fell approximately 15% after O-I Glass realigned the multi-year targets it had repeatedly reaffirmed. The lawsuit alleges that Fit to Win savings delays and European energy-cost pressures went undisclosed while those targets stood

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies pension funds, asset managers, and other institutional holders of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass common stock between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

After the Company's July 28, 2026 after-market announcement, OI shares lost roughly 15%, in a single session. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 28, 2026.

ERISA plan fiduciaries and investment managers evaluating institutional investor securities recovery may wish to review their Class Period trading records now.

Reaffirmed Multi-Year Targets and the Alleged Undisclosed Pressures

Throughout the Class Period, management repeatedly reaffirmed the Company's 2027 Investor Day financial targets and presented its Fit to Win cost program as the engine for reaching them. The pleading asserts that, during the same period, the Company did not disclose delays in achieving targeted savings, higher-than-expected expenses, operational disruptions that offset program benefits, or persistent competitive and energy-cost pressures in Europe.

On April 28, 2026, the Company revised its 2026 guidance, citing higher global energy costs and added net price pressure in Europe. Three months later, it substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigned its 2027 targets, an announcement that, as averred, corrected prior alleged misstatements. For allocators whose position sizing rested on those multi-year commitments, the complaint charges that Class Period purchases were made at artificially inflated prices.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options for ERISA Plans and Institutions



Pension trustees and ERISA plan fiduciaries commonly monitor securities litigation involving plan assets, and reviewing OI exposure may fall within that oversight.

Courts generally favor the lead plaintiff movant with the largest financial interest, which often makes institutions with sizable Class Period purchases strong candidates.

A lead plaintiff oversees litigation strategy and the selection of counsel for the entire class, subject to court approval.

Holdings spread across separate accounts, sub-advisors, or custodians may need to be consolidated to measure total exposure. Funds that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may still share in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, especially where, as alleged here, a company repeatedly reaffirmed multi-year targets that long-horizon portfolios may have relied upon. The complaint contends O-I Glass revised its 2026 outlook twice within three months before realigning those targets. Funds with significant Class Period purchases may wish to consider whether lead plaintiff service fits their fiduciary obligations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Lawsuit

Q: When did O-I Glass, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 14, 2025 to July 28, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the OI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the OI lawsuit? A: The complaint names O-I Glass, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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