Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cold Chain Micro-Fulfillment Hub Networks Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain micro-fulfillment hub networks market is experiencing rapid growth as demand rises for localized, temperature-controlled storage and distribution. The market is projected to increase from $0.67 billion in 2025 to $0.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. Historical growth has been supported by increasing demand for efficient perishable food distribution, the expansion of e-grocery and quick commerce platforms, rising pharmaceutical cold chain requirements, continued investment in urban logistics infrastructure, and advances in refrigeration and storage technologies.

Strong momentum is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The cold chain micro-fulfillment hub networks market is forecast to reach $1.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2%. Key growth factors include the development of automated micro-fulfillment networks, integration of artificial intelligence into logistics optimization, rising distribution requirements for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, greater adoption of sustainable cold chain infrastructure, and increasing demand for hyperlocal delivery ecosystems.

Technology adoption is reshaping the competitive landscape and improving cold chain performance. Major cold chain micro-fulfillment market trends include Internet of Things-enabled real-time monitoring and tracking, AI-powered demand forecasting, automated inventory optimization, cloud-based logistics orchestration, and robotic systems for cold storage warehousing and order fulfillment. Companies are also investing in low-energy refrigeration and environmentally sustainable infrastructure to reduce operating costs and meet corporate emissions targets.

Increasing consumption of fresh and perishable foods is a major driver of market expansion. Growing health awareness is encouraging consumers to choose more nutrient-dense and minimally processed products, including fruit, vegetables, dairy products, seafood, meat, and lean proteins. Cold chain micro-fulfillment hubs help retailers and logistics providers store these products closer to customers while maintaining controlled temperatures. This localized model can reduce spoilage, preserve freshness, improve inventory turnover, and support faster last-mile delivery.

Consumer demand trends reinforce the need for reliable temperature-controlled logistics. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, meat and poultry consumption in Australia increased by 2.3% during 2023-24. Average dietary energy intake remained broadly stable at approximately 8,667 kilojoules per capita per day, while discretionary foods accounted for 38.5% of total energy intake. Continued demand for fresh food categories is expected to encourage retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators to expand their use of cold chain micro-fulfillment hub networks.

The rapid growth of quick commerce and same-day delivery is also accelerating investment in decentralized cold storage. Consumers increasingly expect essential products to arrive within minutes or hours, creating demand for fulfillment facilities positioned near densely populated urban areas. Temperature-controlled micro-fulfillment hubs enable faster order processing, shorter delivery routes, improved product availability, and consistent quality throughout the last mile. In the United States, approximately 66.8 million packages are projected to be delivered each day by 2026, according to SellersCommerce, highlighting the scale of logistics activity that will require more efficient urban fulfillment systems.

Market participants are responding by expanding temperature-controlled distribution hubs and strengthening regional cold storage connectivity. These investments are intended to improve last-mile delivery efficiency, enhance inventory management, and support real-time fulfillment of perishable goods. In August 2025, India-based ColdStar Logistics launched a distribution hub in Visakhapatnam. The facility supports the marine, pharmaceutical, and fast-moving consumer goods sectors through services such as sourcing, cross-docking, reverse logistics, and last-mile delivery. With capacity exceeding 3,500 pallets, the hub is positioned to enable faster distribution and improve access to advanced cold chain services across the region.

North America was the largest region in the cold chain micro-fulfillment hub networks market in 2025, supported by established e-commerce infrastructure, high demand for rapid delivery, and continued investment in automated logistics. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest expansion during the forecast period as urbanization, online grocery adoption, pharmaceutical distribution, and modern retail networks grow. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Temperature-Controlled Storage Systems; Hardware And Infrastructure; Software And Monitoring Solutions

2) By Network Format: Store Attached Cold Micro Hubs; Dark Store Cold Hubs; Stand Alone Urban Cold Micro Fulfillment Nodes; Hybrid City Network Models

3) By Temperature Scope: Chilled And Ambient Integrated Hubs; Frozen And Chilled Hubs; Multi Temperature Grocery Hubs; Specialized Fresh Produce Hubs

4) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Connected Networked Hubs; On Premise Managed Systems; Hybrid Control Models

5) By End Use: Grocery And E Grocery; Quick Commerce Food Delivery; Meal Kits And Prepared Foods; Pharmacy And Health Retail; Specialty Perishables

Subsegments:

1) By Temperature-Controlled Storage Systems: Refrigeration Units; Freezing Units; Insulated Storage Chambers; Cold Rooms; Blast Chillers; Temperature Controlled Shelving Systems; Thermal Packaging Systems; Refrigerated Containers

2) By Hardware And Infrastructure: Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems; Conveyor And Sorting Systems; Pallet Racking Systems; Refrigerated Transport Equipment; Material Handling Equipment; Docking And Loading Systems; Power Backup Systems; Modular Warehouse Structures

3) By Software And Monitoring Solutions: Warehouse Management Software; Inventory Tracking Software; Temperature Monitoring Software; Route Optimization Software; Predictive Analytics Platforms; Internet Of Things Monitoring Systems; Cloud-Based Logistics Platforms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

