MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NVIDIA, Intel, Broadcom, Texas Instruments and Infineon are profiled for their MOS microprocessor offerings, strategies and market activity.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Microprocessor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) microprocessor market is recording strong growth as demand increases across cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers and embedded systems. The market is projected to expand from $66.73 billion in 2025 to $73.32 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

Historical growth has been supported by the early adoption of complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) scaling in integrated circuits, rising demand for personal computers and connected devices, and the continued expansion of consumer electronics manufacturing. Investment in telecommunications infrastructure and the wider use of embedded control systems have also contributed to the development of the MOS microprocessor market.

Looking ahead, the global market is forecast to reach $107.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key growth drivers include advances in sub-nanometer semiconductor fabrication, increasing deployment of edge computing devices and the expansion of AI-enabled processing workloads. Demand is also being strengthened by the integration of heterogeneous computing architectures and the need for energy-efficient, high-performance processors across enterprise and consumer applications.

Important MOS microprocessor market trends include continued semiconductor process-node scaling, greater adoption of advanced lithography and the expansion of chiplet-based modular processor architectures. Manufacturers are also investing in ultra-low-power MOS device designs, heterogeneous integration and three-dimensional stacking technologies. The rising adoption of open-source RISC-V architecture in embedded processors is expected to create additional opportunities for processor developers and technology providers.

Cloud computing demand remains a significant catalyst for market growth. Enterprises are transferring more workloads to cloud environments to improve scalability, support digital transformation and reduce infrastructure costs. This transition is increasing demand for MOS microprocessor units that can efficiently manage large-scale data processing across distributed servers and data centers.

According to Eurostat, the share of European Union enterprises using paid cloud computing services increased from 45.2% in 2023 to 52.74% in 2025. This rise highlights the accelerating adoption of cloud infrastructure and the resulting need for high-performance, scalable and energy-efficient processors. As cloud platforms support increasingly complex analytics, AI and enterprise applications, semiconductor manufacturers are expected to benefit from sustained processor demand.

Product innovation is another defining feature of the metal-oxide-semiconductor microprocessor market. Semiconductor companies are developing AI-enabled client processors to improve on-device intelligence, energy efficiency and performance across next-generation computing workloads. These products are designed to execute AI applications directly on laptops, desktops and edge devices while reducing reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure.

In March 2026, Intel Corporation introduced its Core Ultra Series 2 processors as part of an expansion of its edge AI portfolio. The processors feature integrated neural processing units, improved graphics capabilities and stronger performance per watt. These capabilities support the efficient execution of AI workloads across personal computers and edge systems while addressing growing demand for scalable, energy-efficient computing technology.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping competition and accelerating innovation. In December 2025, Qualcomm Technologies acquired Ventana Micro Systems for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen Qualcomm's CPU and microprocessor capabilities by adding expertise in RISC-V instruction-set architecture, advanced processor design and chiplet technology. The acquisition also broadens Qualcomm's custom processor portfolio and supports the development of next-generation computing platforms for data center and enterprise applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) microprocessor market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regional market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: General-Purpose Microprocessors (GPPs); Embedded Microprocessors; Digital Signal Processors (DSPs); Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs); Graphics Processing Units (GPUs); Central Processing Units (CPUs)

2) By Architecture: Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) Architecture; Complex Instruction Set Computing (CISC) Architecture; Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) Architecture; Extended Instruction Set Computer (x86) Architecture; Reduced Instruction Set Computing - Five (RISC-V) Architecture; Microprocessor without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS) Architecture; Scalable Processor Architecture (SPARC) Architecture

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Automotive Systems; Industrial Automation And Robotics; Datacentres And Servers; Telecommunications; Healthcare And Medical Devices; Internet Of Things (IoT) And Embedded Systems

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs); System Integrators; Semiconductor Companies; Enterprises; Government And Defense Organizations; Research And Development Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By General-Purpose Microprocessors: Single Core Microprocessors; Multi Core Microprocessors; High Performance Microprocessors; Low Power Microprocessors

2) By Embedded Microprocessors: Microcontrollers; System On Chip Processors; Real Time Embedded Processors; Application Embedded Processors

3) By Digital Signal Processors: Fixed Point Digital Signal Processors; Floating Point Digital Signal Processors; High Speed Digital Signal Processors; Low Power Digital Signal Processors

4) By Application-Specific Integrated Circuits: Full Custom Integrated Circuits; Semi Custom Integrated Circuits; Programmable Integrated Circuits; Analog Specific Integrated Circuits

5) By Graphics Processing Units: Integrated Graphics Processing Units; Dedicated Graphics Processing Units; High Performance Graphics Processing Units; Mobile Graphics Processing Units

6) By Central Processing Units: Desktop Central Processing Units; Server Central Processing Units; Mobile Central Processing Units; Workstation Central Processing Units

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Microprocessor market report include:



NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

ELAN Microelectronics Corporation

HiSilicon Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

MosChip Technologies Limited The Western Design Center Inc.

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