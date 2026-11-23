MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UP Fintech's annual reports said the Company would use "best efforts" to satisfy Chinese regulators. The lawsuit alleges the reality was continued unlicensed mainland business that ended in RMB 411.2 million in penalties and confiscations

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) of a pending securities fraud class action on behalf of those who purchased TIGR securities between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026. The complaint suggests a gap formed between the Company's rectification promises and what Chinese regulators later found. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

From a pre-disclosure close of $5.84, TIGR ADSs fell to $4.67 by June 3, 2026, a loss of approximately $1.17 per ADS, or about 20%. First quarter results swung from $30.4 million in net income in 2025 to a $26.9 million net loss in 2026 after the regulatory charges were recognized. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is December 28, 2026.

The Promise: "Best Efforts" on Rectification

Annual reports filed on April 22, 2024, April 23, 2025, and April 24, 2026 described a December 30, 2022 CSRC notice. That notice ordered the Company to stop soliciting new mainland Chinese customers and to stop opening new accounts for them.

The filings said the Company had been "actively" cooperating with the regulator and would "use best efforts" to meet those requirements. They also cited the removal of its "Tiger International" app from the PRC application market starting May 18, 2023. Further regulatory action was presented only as a possibility, arising "if the CSRC is not satisfied with our rectification measures."

The Reality: The May 22, 2026 Findings

On May 22, 2026, the Company disclosed that the CSRC Beijing Bureau had found that certain subsidiaries conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business in mainland China. The bureau also found illegal activities relating to the fund and futures business there. The lawsuit contends that the annual report statements understated UP Fintech's regulatory risk, given its alleged continued illegal activity in China, and overstated its rectification efforts.

Promise vs. Actual: The UP Fintech Gap by the Numbers



"Best efforts" vs. fines: approximately RMB 308.1 million in administrative penalties.

Cooperation vs. confiscation: approximately RMB 103.1 million in income ordered forfeited as illegal.

Company-level fixes vs. a personal sanction: a warning and an RMB 1.25 million penalty for the Company's chief executive.

Scale of the mainland book: mainland China retail client assets equaled approximately 10% of total client assets at year-end 2025. Growth vs. profit: Q1 2026 revenue rose 26.3% to $154.9 million, while non-GAAP results moved from $36.0 million in net income to a $23.8 million net loss.

"UP Fintech told TIGR investors it was using best efforts to meet the CSRC's rectification demands, and it cited the removal of its app from China's application market. The complaint alleges its subsidiaries were still conducting unlicensed business in mainland China, and investors who relied on those assurances may have paid more for their ADSs than they otherwise would have." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until December 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TIGR Lawsuit

Q: How much did TIGR stock drop? A: On May 22, 2026, the stock fell a sharp $1.48 per ADS, roughly a decline of 25.3% following the Company's disclosure that the CSRC Beijing Bureau found its subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business in mainland China and imposed penalties and confiscations totaling approximately RMB 411.2 million, and continued after first quarter 2026 results reflecting those charges. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TIGR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UP Fintech made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding its legal and regulatory risk in mainland China and its efforts to rectify prior unlicensed activity. When the CSRC Beijing Bureau's findings and penalties were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did UP Fintech allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 22, 2024 to June 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do TIGR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my TIGR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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