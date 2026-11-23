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Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Micro (MPU, MCU and DSP) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) micro market, encompassing microprocessors (MPUs), microcontrollers (MCUs) and digital signal processors (DSPs), is experiencing strong growth as demand rises across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and telecommunications applications. The market is projected to increase from $318.04 billion in 2025 to $347.84 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by growing demand for smartphones, personal computers and other consumer electronics, along with the wider adoption of embedded systems in automotive electronics. Investments in industrial automation, continued advances in semiconductor fabrication and scaling technologies, and increased computing requirements associated with telecommunications network expansion have also strengthened demand for MOS microdevices.

The MOS micro market is forecast to reach $502.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by artificial intelligence workloads that require advanced processing capabilities, rising electric vehicle production, the expansion of edge computing and increasing demand for low-power, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions. Advances in chiplet architectures, heterogeneous integration and high-density semiconductor packaging are also expected to create new opportunities for processor manufacturers and technology suppliers.

Key MOS micro market trends include continued semiconductor process-node scaling, adoption of advanced lithography, expansion of modular chiplet-based processor designs and development of ultra-low-power devices. Heterogeneous integration and three-dimensional stacking technologies are enabling manufacturers to combine multiple processing, memory and connectivity functions within more compact systems. At the same time, growing interest in open-source RISC-V architecture is influencing embedded processor development and providing greater flexibility for customized computing applications.

Increasing electric vehicle production is a significant growth driver for the MOS micro market. MPUs, MCUs and DSPs support real-time control of regenerative braking, battery and thermal management, motor control, power electronics and advanced safety systems. These semiconductor components help improve vehicle efficiency, reliability, performance and driving range while supporting the transition toward increasingly software-defined vehicle platforms.

According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle sales increased by 3.5 million units in 2023 compared with 2022, representing year-on-year growth of 35%. Continued investment in electrification, charging infrastructure and next-generation automotive electronics is expected to increase the number and sophistication of semiconductor components required in each vehicle.

Industrial automation is another important source of MOS micro market growth. Manufacturers are expanding their use of connected machinery, robotics, intelligent sensors and automated production systems to improve productivity, product quality and workplace safety while reducing operating costs. MOS microdevices enable rapid sensor-data processing, precise machine control and reliable real-time decision-making across factories and industrial facilities.

Automation investment remains particularly strong in the United States. In April 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported that industrial robot installations among US manufacturing companies rose by 12% to 44,303 units in 2023. Rising deployment of robotics and digitally connected equipment is expected to sustain demand for high-performance and energy-efficient MPUs, MCUs and DSPs.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on edge AI microcontrollers capable of processing machine-learning workloads directly on connected devices. Local processing can reduce latency, limit dependence on cloud connectivity and support faster decision-making in automotive, industrial, consumer and Internet of Things applications. In December 2024, STMicroelectronics introduced the STM32N6 series, its first edge AI MCU family for battery-powered and cost-sensitive devices. The series combines Arm Cortex-M processing with the company's Neural-ART accelerator to support AI inference at the edge and deliver substantially higher machine-learning performance than earlier high-end STM32 microcontrollers.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal-oxide-semiconductor micro market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Microprocessor Units (MPUs); Microcontroller Units (MCUs); Digital Signal Processors (DSPs)

2) By Core Type: Single-Core; Dual-Core; Multi-Core

3) By Architecture: x86 Architecture; Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) Architecture; Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) Architecture; Complex Instruction Set Computing (CISC) Architecture; Other Architectures

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Automotive Electronics; Industrial Automation; Telecommunications; Healthcare Devices; Aerospace And Defense

5) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Microprocessor Units: General Purpose Microprocessors; Application Specific Microprocessors; Embedded Microprocessors; High Performance Microprocessors

2) By Microcontroller Units: Eight Bit Microcontrollers; Sixteen Bit Microcontrollers; Thirty Two Bit Microcontrollers; Low Power Microcontrollers

3) By Digital Signal Processors: Fixed Point Digital Signal Processors; Floating Point Digital Signal Processors; Embedded Digital Signal Processors; High Performance Digital Signal Processors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Micro (MPU, MCU and DSP) market report include:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc.

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Espressif Systems

Holtek Semiconductor Inc.

MosChip Technologies Limited Western Design Center Inc.

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