MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phase two of Tabi's partnership with Kleinschmidt commits added resources toward joint freight pricing intelligence and capacity sourcing for motor freight.

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect, a freight pricing intelligence platform that helps freight brokers quote faster and maintain markup discipline, and Kleinschmidt, Inc., a leading North American freight integration provider, today announced an expanded partnership to build joint freight intelligence products. The partnership, first announced in September 2026, now enters phase two, with added resources committed toward joint freight pricing intelligence and capacity sourcing for motor freight. These tools will help shippers, brokers, and carriers make better pricing and capacity sourcing decisions. As part of this commitment, Tabi has secured a Series A equity investment from Kleinschmidt. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Both companies view supply chain integration as essential. Tabi integrates natively via API and RPA into TMS platforms, while Kleinschmidt connects shippers, brokers, and carriers through EDI and API. To meet customer demand, the companies are combining their data into actionable pricing intelligence within shipper quoting workflows, alongside intelligent capacity sourcing across carrier networks.

“Integration is our foundation,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, CEO of Tabi Connect.“Shippers, brokers, and carriers need actionable freight intelligence throughout the quote, award, and sourcing cycles. Expanding our partnership with Kleinschmidt enables us to deliver reliable pricing and capacity intelligence worthy of those decisions.”

Pricing and capacity decisions should be grounded in the data where choices are made. For brokers, that is the shipper quoting workflow, which captures spot and contract quotes, markups, win/loss outcomes, and trusted rate sources. For carriers, it is live truck network capacity. Historically, these data streams were disconnected, forcing industry professionals to assemble the complete picture manually.

Together, Kleinschmidt and Tabi can deliver recommended quotes, the markup likely to win, and carrier coverage within a single workflow. Shippers gain sharper lane pricing and carrier visibility, while carriers reduce empty miles by aligning capacity with live shipper demand.

“Tabi is one of the most focused teams we have seen on the pricing side of freight, and the freight pricing intelligence it captures inside the shipper quoting workflow pairs directly with the trucking data and intelligent capacity sourcing Kleinschmidt offers as Capacity IQTM,” said Dan Heinen, CEO of Kleinschmidt, Inc.“Kleinschmidt has been the most reliable connection provider for the freight industry for decades, managing secure transmission of over 50,000 load tenders per day, plus confirmations, status, and invoicing. Our customers put their trust in us every day. Expanding this partnership, and backing it with a direct equity investment, reflects our commitment to building solutions that turn information into action over the long term.”

The joint roadmap will roll out through a set of shared customer pilots across shipper, broker, and carrier accounts, with the first joint freight intelligence products expected to reach the market in 2027. For more information about Tabi Connect and to explore partnership or demo opportunities, visit tabiconnect.com.

About Tabi Connect

Tabi Connect is a freight pricing intelligence platform that helps brokers quote spot and contract freight faster, maintain markup discipline, and improve win rates. By capturing quote details, markups, outcomes, and rate sources, Tabi delivers real-time pricing signal inside shipper workflows. Tabi integrates natively with leading operating systems and TMS platforms. Tabi Connect is a product of Tabi Tech Inc., a Delaware corporation.

About Kleinschmidt, Inc.

Kleinschmidt is a supply chain industry integration provider with decades of experience connecting transportation and logistics companies through EDI and API, and the provider behind Capacity IQ for intelligent capacity sourcing across the North American carrier network. Kleinschmidt serves many of the largest shippers, brokerages, and carriers in the industry, and is one of the most established names in freight data exchange. Kleinschmidt is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Media Contacts:

Tabi Connect: Michaela Dildine, LeadCoverage,...

Kleinschmidt, Inc.: Lucy Smith, VP Marketing –...